Chelsea ‘offer Barcelona swap deal’ as Shearer identifies three signings Maresca needs

Chelsea have offered Jorrel Hato to Catalan giants Barcelona in order to complete a deal for Fermin Lopez, according to reports.

The Blues lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on Saturday as they dropped down to fifth in the Premier League table with rumours that Chelsea could bring in some reinforcements to help Enzo Maresca in January.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Fermin as they looked to sign a new midfielder in the summer transfer market with Dario Essugo their only purchase in that area.

And now the Blues are looking to revisit their interest in the Barcelona midfielder over the next couple of transfer windows with reports in Spain claiming that Chelsea have ‘offered’ the Catalan giants a player in return for Fermin.

Chelsea ‘haven’t given up on signing’ on the youngster but ‘a substantial sum of money will have to be put on the table for the Camp Nou to even consider letting the Spanish international leave’.

It could take £80m to persuade Barcelona to part with their prospect and Chelsea have thought about ‘including a player in the deal as part of the exchange’.

Chelsea are ‘willing to include’ summer signing Hato in a deal for Fermin after the Dutchman has struggled to make many appearances since joining Maresca’s side.

The report adds: ‘[Todd]Boehly knows that Barça are looking for a new left-back, and that they might welcome the arrival of the promising defender, who was already on Deco’s shortlist.’

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer reckons Chelsea could do with three new players as they head into the January transfer window.

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “I think they’re lacking a top-class No.9 and a top-class centre-half, I think, as well.

“Maybe a goalkeeper… I’ve never been convinced with Chelsea that they can win the league.

“I’m not saying that [Joao] Pedro and [Liam] Delap can’t do it, but I think to get to that elite level and challenge for Premier League, then I would say they’d probably need a top class centre-forward and centre-half.”

Gary Lineker, meanwhile, added: “It’s funny in football – a few weeks ago we were having a conversation about Chelsea saying they had that magnificent tactical performance against Barcelona.

“Now the fans are starting to turn a little bit, I’ve noticed, if you can judge social media on these things.

“They’re struggling. They still haven’t quite worked [who should play] centre-forward.

“I mean, Liam Delap has been injured a lot this season. He’s not really had a run in the side. I don’t think Joao Pedro is really a No.9.”

