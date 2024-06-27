Chelsea offer two players plus cash for Nottingham Forest star worth £51m as Isak deal is dismissed

Chelsea have made an approach to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo amid interest from London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, according to reports.

The Blues have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022 with the Premier League side still adjusting to all the change.

But Chelsea already seem to be one of the most active Premier League clubs in the transfer market with reports indicating they are taking their interest in Murillo to the next level.

Reports in Brazil have claimed that Nottingham Forest are ‘studying a proposal’ from Chelsea with the Blues offering ‘two players and an additional amount of money’.

The reports add that the Brazilian ‘could be traded’ and that Corinthians are particularly interested in a possible transfer as they are set to earn 10 per cent of any deal.

Chelsea have already been linked with numerous players this summer, including Nico Williams and Michael Olise, and a story yesterday insisted that Newcastle United have told the Blues to ‘break the transfer record’ to sign Alexander Isak this summer.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed “contacts” over a possible deal for Isak but insists a deal is too expensive for Chelsea this summer.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We’ve had many rumours about Alexander Isak and Chelsea, with contacts taking place with Newcastle, and from what I’m told Chelsea are 100% aware of the situation with the Swedish striker – he is considered absolutely too expensive. We already know that Chelsea felt Nico Williams and Michael Olise were too expensive.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea to loan out six and sell 10 this summer as Boehly bins £210m worth of *talent*

👉 Southgate ‘harsh’ decision slammed with Chelsea man’s ‘confidence knocked’ after England draw

👉 Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea ‘willing to make £51m offer’ for former Everton flop



“Newcastle would ask for crazy money for Isak, he has a long term contract at the club, and they are also thinking internally at the moment about offering him a new deal. Eddie Howe and the owners want him to stay at the club, so at the moment there is no movement – there is interest from many clubs, of course, but nothing concrete as he’s expected to stay at Newcastle.

“Isak’s idea is also to continue at Newcastle, so let’s see what happens with a possible new contract, but for now I certainly wouldn’t read too much into links with Chelsea as it’s too expensive for them and he’s considered untouchable by Newcastle.

“Still, Chelsea have informed Barcelona of their intention to trigger the release clause of Marc Guiu, and they have an agreement with the player, so it’s ‘here we go’ for that deal. Chelsea went for Guiu in a strong way and now it’s just about the final steps as they prepare the formal documents. They are working to pay the release clause this week, then Guiu will sign a long-term contract at Chelsea until June 2030.

“Chelsea’s intention is to then have Guiu staying at Stamford Bridge to be part of the first-team squad under Enzo Maresca. Guiu really wanted to move and the deal will happen soon, also after Barcelona tried to offer the player a new deal.”