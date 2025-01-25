According to reports, Chelsea have ‘offered’ two players to Premier League rivals Everton, who are keen to ‘send Armando Broja back’ to his parent club.

Broja joined the Toffees on loan during the summer transfer window but has only made five Premier League appearances this season.

The Albania missed the start of the season with an achilles issue and has since suffered an ankle injury, which is set to keep him out until April.

Without the Chelsea outcast, Everton have struggled in front of goal this season as they are bottom of our open-play goals Premier League table.

Last weekend, Everton moved four points clear of the relegation zone by beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-2. This was David Moyes’ first win since returning as manager.

The Toffees are yet to make a signing this month, but a report from The Mirror claims they are looking to ‘send back’ Broja.

Chelsea are said to be ‘reluctant’ to sanction this loan cancellation and have ‘offered Everton the choice of’ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka ‘in return’.

‘Chelsea have offered Everton midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka if they are going to take back Armando Broja. ‘Everton want to end Broja’s season-long loan at Goodison Park because the Albania striker will be sidelined until April with an ankle ligaments injury. ‘The Blues want to free up his loan slot to sign another forward to boost their flagging firepower and Chelsea are reluctant to just accept Broja back. They want Everton to take another of their surplus players on loan and have offered them Dewsbury-Hall or Chukwuemeka.’

Dewsbury-Hall has proven a pointless signing for Chelsea as he has barely featured in the Premier League. Like Chukwuemeka, most of his appearances have come in domestic and European cup competitions this season.

The report claims Moyes ‘would ideally like a striker, midfielder and another left-back’, but he’s intimated that his priority is to sign a new forward.

Moyes said: “If you asked all the Evertonians, I think we’re probably short in the front line.

“So obviously we’d like to add to maybe our attacking players, maybe another midfield player, if possible.

“I definitely agree that we would probably like to strengthen left-back if possible, maybe have another addition there if possible, but I don’t know if I can fit all that in just now. So I’m trying to see where we can go and what we can do.”

Regarding Broja, Moyes said: “At the moment, I don’t think there’s a final decision that’s been taken.

“But I think what you’re suggesting in the conversations we’ve had is that is a possibility, but at this moment in time, it’s not confirmed quite yet.”