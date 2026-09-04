According to reports, Chelsea have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign midfielder Yves Bissouma following his exit from Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are being presented with several opportunities to bolster their midfield department after missing out on AS Monaco star Lamine Camara on deadline day.

The Blues identified Camara as a leading target to replace Enzo Fernandez, who joined Manchester City on deadline day for around £125m.

Monaco reached an agreement with Chelsea to sell Camara on deadline day, but they dramatically pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after deciding to offload Folarin Balogun to Everton instead. Ultimately, though, neither player left the Ligue Un club.

And with Fernandez’s move still going through, Chelsea are somewhat short of options in centre-midfield.

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With the English transfer window closed, Chelsea’s only option to strengthen their midfield before January is to sign a free agent.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that the Blues have been given the chance to sign former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum following his exit from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

However, Fabrizio Romano has stated that Chelsea have ruled out a move for 35-year-old Wijnaldum.

Romano explained: ‘Chelsea will not sign Georginio Wijnaldum.

‘Club currently playing down all reports about the Dutch midfielder.’

Chelsea given the chance to sign Yves Bissouma

Now, The Sun are reporting that the Blues have been ‘offered’ Bissouma, who is still a free agent after leaving Tottenham after the expiry of his contract in the summer.

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The report does not state whether Chelsea intend to sign Bissouma, but he will presumably be given the same answer as Wijnaldum as they wait for January.

Still, the report claims Bissouma has a clear ‘preference’ amid interest from two other clubs.

The report explains: ‘He also has Premier League experience and would have been happy to take a one-year deal with an option for another. ‘SunSport understands that Bissouma has interest from Ajax and Monaco, too although he would have preferred to stay in the Premier League.’

Looking ahead, Camara remains a possibility for Chelsea in January or next summer, but they could alternatively look at Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and/or Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

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