Liam Rosenior is already reportedly at risk of losing his job at Chelsea as there are ‘serious internal concerns’ at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior joined Chelsea from BlueCo-owned Strasbourg at the start of this year to replace Enzo Maresca and has ten wins in his 17 games in charge across all competitions.

This was a huge step up for Rosenior, who did a great job at Strasbourg but has very little managerial experience and appears to have found the job difficult in recent matches.

Under Rosenior, Chelsea‘s form in the Premier League has generally been strong, but they have exited the Carabao Cup and now look likely to be eliminated from the Champions League.

The Blues are coming off a damaging week as they had a late collapse vs Paris Saint-Germain to lose 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie and lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle United a few days later.

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Since the loss to Newcastle, a report from an insider on X claimed Chelsea chiefs are ‘eyeing’ PSG manager Luis Enrique to replace Rosenior in the summer.

And journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now claimed to Sky Sport that there are ‘serious concerns emerging internally’ at Chelsea over Rosenior. It is claimed that they doubt his ‘ability to lead the sporting project in the long term’ and ‘some influential figures within the Blues’ hierarchy even believe that he may no longer be in charge next season’.

Tavolieri also notes that the natural next step for Rosenior if Chelsea sack him is to return to Ligue Un as he ‘still enjoys considerable prestige’ in the division, but ‘nothing is set in stone’.

The report adds: ‘One thing is certain: at Stamford Bridge, the pressure is already mounting around the bench, and the next few weeks could be decisive for the future of the project.’

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However, in an interview for our pals at TEAMtalk, ex-Chelsea star Wayne Bridge has explained why he thinks the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge should stick with Rosenior.

Bridge said: “I do like him a lot, and I like the way he speaks.

“I think as a young manager, especially one who hasn’t won anything elsewhere yet, he’s always going to come under a lot of criticism in the Premier League, particularly at a club like Chelsea.

“Chelsea is a club that are used to competing in the Champions League. Securing qualification for that will be really important for him.”

He added: “These days, sometimes clubs just swap managers too easily.

“But then what progress will the next manager make if they’re still dealing with the same squad?

“Ultimately, for Chelsea to deliver the biggest trophies, they need to improve the squad first and foremost because there are still a couple of upgrades they could benefit from this summer.”

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