Chelsea ‘open to transfer discussions’ after British record offer for Maresca key starter

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG.

Premier League side Chelsea are ‘open’ to selling star midfielder Enzo Fernandez after reports of a huge offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues have made an unbeaten start to the new Premier League season with Enzo Maresca’s side winning two and drawing two of their opening four matches.

24-year-old Fernandez has started all four of those matches in midfield, contributing two goals and an assist, with the Argentina international starting the campaign in promising form.

After struggling a bit in his first season at Stamford Bridge, the 2022 World Cup Young Player of the Tournament settled into his role for Chelsea last term.

Fernandez, who signed for Chelsea in a deal worth a British transfer record at the time of £106.8m, is now attracting interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

There were rumours last month that French champions PSG ‘submitted an offer of around €150 million, split between €125million fixed and €25million variable’.

Real Madrid have also been linked and now former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists Chelsea are “open” to a transfer if “they get a massive offer from a Real Madrid or somebody like that”.

Brown told Football Insider: “I’m never surprised by the decisions the Chelsea board make.

“There are so many players in that squad and new players being brought in, they’re going to be prepared to let players go if the right offers come in.

“The belief is that if a player leaves, no matter how important they may be, there will already be a player in the squad who can come in and replace them.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Fernandez for a while now, and I think it would take a big fee for them to let him go, but if they get a massive offer from a Real Madrid or somebody like that, they’ll be open to discussions about a deal.

“I don’t expect the manager would be too happy with it, in all honesty, because he’s an important player for him but that’s how Chelsea are choosing to operate with all the money they’ve spent.”

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday and skipper Reece James reveals captain the Blues in the competition is “always something I dreamt of”.

James told the club’s official site: “Captaining Chelsea was always something I dreamt of, especially in the Champions League. Having been here a while now, and seeing the change and how we’ve had to adapt, we’re in a good position.

“We finished last season super strong, and I hope this season we can build on that. I don’t look at what other people say; we can achieve anything as long as we understand and believe.

“We know we can go far with the team we have. That’s all that matters.”

