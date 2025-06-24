Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, with talks currently taking place in the United States during the Club World Cup, according to Ben Jacobs.

Gittens has been Chelsea’s top left-wing target all summer. Two offers have already been rejected — one believed to be around £30m and another at £42m, submitted shortly before the tournament began.

Now, with both clubs based in the U.S. for the CWC, discussions have restarted. There’s growing optimism that an agreement can be reached, with Chelsea edging closer to Dortmund’s asking price.

Ben Jacobs tweeted on Tuesday:

‘Chelsea preparing a third bid for Jamie Gittens with optimism a deal can be agreed quickly. Talks taking place in America. ‘Gittens can’t play for #CFC at the CWC, but is waiting for permission to undergo a medical having agreed a seven-year contract.’

The Blues are expected to return with an improved bid in the region of £45m. The gap between the two clubs is thought to be just £5m, and the structure of the deal is now the main focus of talks.

Gittens has already agreed personal terms on a seven-year deal with Chelsea and is waiting on permission to undergo a medical. Despite fresh links with Bayern Munich and a hijack attempt from Arsenal, the 20-year-old only wants to join Chelsea.

Chelsea are also mindful of growing interest across Europe, with several clubs tracking Gittens’ situation should talks with Dortmund stall again. However, the player’s clear preference for a move to Stamford Bridge has helped the Blues maintain control of the race, despite rival attempts to intervene.

Chelsea were never desperate to have Gittens involved in the Club World Cup squad. Now that he has featured for Dortmund in the competition, he is ineligible for Chelsea in the knockout rounds, regardless.

Gittens featured 49 times for Dortmund last season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in all competitions. Despite his numbers, he’s not seen as a long-term tactical fit under Edin Terzić, and the club are open to selling at the right price.

The situation mirrors Chelsea’s approach with Christian Pulisic in 2019, when they secured a long-term wide option from Dortmund amid rival interest, with the player firmly leaning toward Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea believes a breakthrough is close. If the next bid lands as expected and the clubs align on payment terms, Gittens could be the next piece in Enzo Maresca’s rebuild.