Chelsea: Ornstein reveals final Benzema transfer decision with Boehly keen to ‘avoid’ certain deals

Mauricio Pochettino will not be bringing Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema to Chelsea this month, according to David Ornstein.

Benzema is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia and is open to a move in the winter transfer window.

As Wednesday’s deadline approaches, it feels unlikely that Benzema will come to the Premier League, with Arsenal and Chelsea both linked.

The London clubs are in dire need of a new striker and there are not many out there better than the Frenchman.

Benzema’s salary is way out of either club’s price range, however, which makes any exit from the Middle East pretty much impossible.

And it will not surprise you to learn that Chelsea have no intention of signing the 36-year-old before the end of the month.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein says the Blues do not want to sign ‘costly older players’.

MEDIAWATCH: January madness takes hold as Benzema leads the line for Chelsea after Man United ‘greenlight’ transfer

He said: ‘Reports have linked Chelsea to Karim Benzema, but he is not joining. They plan to avoid costly moves for older players and prioritise emerging elite talent like Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto.’

The Blues have been linked with Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran in recent weeks.

It is unclear how much the Villans would look to receive for the Colombian international, who they signed for around £16million last January.

Despite desperately needing a world-class No. 9, there is no chance Chelsea sign one in January unless they sell two or three players.

Ornstein says three players Pochettino is willing to lose are Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah.

All three are homegrown so can be sold for pure profit.

Broja is wanted by Fulham and Wolves, while Tottenham are looking at Gallagher, who has captained the Blues for the majority of the season due to Reece James’ injury problems.

Gallagher has arguably been Chelsea’s best player this season but selling an academy graduate would work wonders in the club’s bid to abide by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

