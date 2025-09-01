Chelsea have reached an ‘agreement’ with Premier League rivals Fulham to sell a player, with the Cottagers plotting a double deal with the Blues.

Fulham boss Marco Silva and their supporters have been frustrated by their lack of transfer activity in this window, but the London outfit is working hard to seal a couple of deals on deadline day.

In recent days, a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin has looked the most likely deal to go through for Fulham, though Sky Sports have revealed that Sporting Lisbon are plotting a late hijack to steal the Premier League club’s leading target.

‘Fulham have agreed a club-record £34.6m (€40m) deal to sign Kevin from Shakhtar Donetsk. ‘However, Sporting are showing late interest and competing with Fulham for his signature. The player is already in London to undergo a medical.’

It remains to be seen whether Fulham will fend off competition from Shakhtar Donetsk to land Kevin, but they are also looking to do business with Chelsea after their 2-0 defeat to Enzo Maresca’s side on Saturday.

Fulham have been sporadically linked with Chelsea flop Raheem Sterling this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday afternoon that they have returned to the negotiating table for the England international.

He said on X: “EXCL: Fulham revive Raheem Sterling as talks continue also for Kevin (no agreement with the player) and Samu Chukwueze.

“Sterling, option considered by #FFC today.”

Sterling showed his age during his poor loan stint at Arsenal, though he would be given more opportunities at Fulham and will certainly have a point to prove.

And Sterling could join a familiar face at Craven Cottage, with it also revealed that Chelsea youngster Tyrique George is Fulham-bound after he was previously linked with Serie A giants AS Roma.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Monday afternoon that Fulham have ‘struck an agreement’ with Chelsea over the 19-year-old, who is going to cost around £22m.

Ornstein added: