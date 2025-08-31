Ornstein reveals Chelsea are ‘considering’ third striker signing with Jackson to Bayern ‘on hold’

Chelsea could look to bring in a third striker signing of the summer if Nicolas Jackson leaves for Bayern Munich before the deadline, according to reports.

The signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap over the summer transfer window knocked Jackson down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

It had become clear in recent weeks that Chelsea were open to Jackson leaving this summer if they could agree the right deal with a potential suitor for the Senegal international.

And Bayern Munich emerged as the main club interested in a deal for Jackson with Fabrizio Romano confirming on Saturday that a huge deal had been reached between Chelsea and the Bavarians.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Nicolas Jackson to Bayern, here we go! Deal agreed with Chelsea on initial loan move. €15m loan fee for one season plus buy option clause not mandatory for €80m package and sell-on clause. Jackson, set to fly to Bavaria with his agent Ali Barat from Epic Sports.’

Howevever, later in the day, Bayern Munich director of sport Max Eberl revealed the astonishing news that Chelsea have made a U-turn and now “want the player back”.

Eberl said: “Chelsea have informed us that they want the player back – after we had reached an agreement yesterday and were allowed to conduct the medical. Now the situation is that the boy is in Munich and we have to send him back. That’s the current state of affairs, I can’t look into the future.”

But Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insists that a deal is ‘not off’ and that it is currently ‘on hold’ as Bayern Munich look to ‘keep the loan deal alive’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Update | Nicolas #Jackson and Ali Barat are still in Munich. Together with FC Bayern they are pushing to keep the loan deal alive. Fresh talks with Chelsea are also set to take place this morning, as Jackson wants to sign for Bayern. #CFC The deal is still on hold, not off.’

And now The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has revealed that Chelsea are ‘considering a signing a new striker before the transfer window closes — in case Nicolas Jackson leaves permanently’.

Chelsea now want a permanent deal for Jackson and they are weighing up a bid for Sporting CP forward Conrad Harder in ‘the event of suitable proposals arriving prior to Monday’s trading deadline.

