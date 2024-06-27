According to reports, Chelsea have ‘contacted’ Premier League newcomers Leicester City over signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer.

Dewsbury-Hall was one of Leicester City’s standout performers in the Championship last season as they secured a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The talented midfielder grabbed 12 goals and 14 assists in his 44 appearances for Leicester City, who finished a point clear of second-placed Ipswich Town to win the Championship title.

However, the morale at Leicester City has surely decreased in recent weeks as the manager who got them promoted – Enzo Maresca – has left the club to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea.

Leicester are also one of six Premier League clubs who ‘must sell’ in the coming days as they are at risk of being given a points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

New boss Steve Cooper may have to let go a couple of his standout performers ahead of Leicester City’s return to the Premier League and Dewsbury-Hall is attracting interest from elsewhere.

On Thursday evening, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed Chelsea have ‘contacted’ Leicester City to ‘express their interest’ in signing Dewsbury-Hall.

Ornstein explains: ‘No formal offer has been made yet but the 25-year-old is believed to be keen only on a move to Stamford Bridge if he is to leave his boyhood club. His contract at King Power Stadium runs until 2027.

Dewsbury-Hall is seen as a perfect fit for the style of football Chelsea want to play under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in charge earlier this summer.

‘Brighton held talks over signing Dewsbury-Hall in January but a move never progressed.

‘Chelsea have an agreement in principle to sign young forward Marc Guiu from Barcelona, while they are also close to completing the signing of defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.’

While Chelsea could sign Dewsbury-Hall, they could lose youngster Omari Hutchinson as Ipswich are pushing to sign him permanently.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Ipswich Town open negotiations with Chelsea to sign Omari Hutchinson on permanent deal.

“German clubs were also keen but Ipswich Town are now pushing after McKenna’s decision to stay as key factor.

“Ipswich Town hope to get it done as talks are ongoing.”

