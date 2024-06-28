Ornstein reveals Chelsea ‘offer’ for Leicester City star who has rejected a move to Brighton

Chelsea have made an offer for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after his impressive season in the Championship, according to reports.

The Blues have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022 with the Premier League side still adjusting to all the change.

But Chelsea already seem to be one of the most active Premier League clubs in the transfer market with The Athletic journalist David Ornstein now indicating they have taken their interest in Dewsbury-Hall to the next level.

The central midfielder contributed 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 league appearances last term as Leicester won the Championship title and gained promotion back to the Premier League in the process.

And Ornstein claims that Chelsea ‘have submitted an offer to sign’ Dewsbury-Hall with the Stamford Bridge outfit sending ‘a proposal for the Englishman to their newly-promoted Premier League counterparts’.

Ornstein adds:

‘If a deal is struck between the clubs, Chelsea would be expected to agree a long-term contract with Dewsbury-Hall’s representatives. ‘He is thought to have declined the chance to join Brighton & Hove Albion and there remains an expectation that he will only move to Chelsea or remain at Leicester, where Dewsbury-Hall’s terms run until 2027. ‘Dewsbury-Hall is regarded an ideal fit for the style of football Chelsea want to play under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge earlier this summer.’

And La Liga and Serie A insider Matteo Moretto has an update on potential Chelsea interest in Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams.

Explaining why a deal would be “almost impossible” for Chelsea, Moretto wrote in his Caught Offside column: “The only thing I can really tell you is that at the moment, somebody up front has to leave first, Barcelona have to have the security of selling someone to bring another in. There are not many spots up front, they have to resolve the Joao Felix issue…

“Nico Williams is a target that, because of his price tag, is almost impossible for Chelsea. I’m told that they have ruled him out due to the economics of the deal.

“For Barcelona it will be very difficult, because he has the release clause of €58m, then with taxes, that could be as much as nearly €60m. The release clause has a payment structure that does not make a deal easier either.

“Williams is a player that is out of reach for Chelsea, and very difficult for Barcelona. It’s true that he would like to continue in Spain, and he has a lot of friends at Barcelona, but the finances will be crucial.

“Other outlets have mentioned offers for Williams including Inigo Martinez – I don’t have any confirmation of that and I know that Athletic Club are asking for his release clause.”