Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

According to reports, Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling has decided his transfer ‘preference’ amid interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Sterling has been unable to live up to expectations following his £47.5m move from Manchester City to Chelsea during the 2022 summer transfer window.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere this summer and transfer talk has ramped up in recent days.

The 29-year-old was omitted from Chelsea‘s squad to face Manchester City on Sunday. Before kick-off, a statement released on behalf of the forward demanded ‘clarity’ on his situation at Stamford Bridge.

This has alerted the attention of clubs around Europe and journalist Ben Jacobs claims Aston Villa are “monitoring his situation”.

“The last thing interestingly that I’ve heard which surprised me is that Aston Villa are monitoring the situation too. Now Villa have lost Diaby and they wanted Joao Felix remember,” Jacobs said.

“I’m not sure that it will gather legs at this point. It’s very formative and Chelsea haven’t had an approach. But just keep them at the back of your mind because Villa are going to be really busy in the closing days of the window.”

Chelsea currently has over 40 players on the books and head coach Enzo Maresca revealed Sterling and Ben Chilwell are currently “training apart” from the first team.

Maresca said: “They are training apart. The situation with both of them is quite clear. We have a big squad and it’s impossible to give all of them minutes. If they are looking for minutes it’s better for them to leave.

“I try to be honest. I spoke with Raheem before the Manchester City game. I said he will struggle to get minutes with us and this was the reason why he was out.

“And with Chilly, he’s lovely guy, but I said he is going to struggle with his position. It’s not brutal, it’s just honest.”

Interestingly, Maresca insists he’s “not working with 42 players” as up to 20 players are “training apart”.

“I am not working with 42 players. I am working with 21 players,” Maresca added.

“The other 15-20 players are training apart. I don’t see them. It’s not a mess like it looks from the outside. Absolutely not.

“They can even have 20 years contract, it’s not my point. I don’t care.”

