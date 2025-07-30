Chelsea: Ornstein reveals ‘total agreement’ for eighth signing as £52m ‘offer’ ‘prepared’ for Atalanta star

Chelsea have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Ajax to sign Jorrel Hato according to David Ornstein, while they ‘prepare’ a £52m ‘offer’ for an Atalanta star.

The Blues have already signed Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Estevao, Dario Essugo, Mamadou Sarr and Kendry Paez this summer for a combined £210m to bolster Enzo Maresca’s squad with Champions League football to come, but they aren’t done yet.

RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons is keen on the move to Stamford Bridge and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed on Tuesday that there’s a 70 per cent chance the playmaker joins the club this summer.

He said: “It’s getting closer, the deal for Xavi Simons to Chelsea. There is still some work to do between the two clubs for the transfer fee, but the player is very keen on the move. He’s attracted by the opportunity. And now, Leipzig and Chelsea are talking, there is a negotiation ongoing. My percentage for Xavi Simons is 70% to become a Chelsea player this summer.”

Romano was more confident of a deal being completed for Hato, giving the Blues an 80 per cent chance of signing the defender, and now The Atheltic’s Ornstein claims a ‘total agreement’ has been reached with Ajax.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Chelsea reach total agreement with Ajax to sign Jorrel Hato, subject to #Ajax supervisory board approval. Fee above of €40m + sell-on. Pending green light 19yo defender to travel to London for medical & join #CFC on deal until 2032 @TheAthleticFC’

According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Chelsea also have Giorgio Salvini ‘in the crosshairs this summer’, with the Blues said to be ‘preparing a first offer’ of €60m [£52] to be ‘delivered shortly’ to the Serie A club.

It’s claimed ‘the intention of the Londoners is to try to accelerate quickly to close the operation’ for the 21-year-old, who made just six Serie A appearances last term thanks to a cruciate ligament tear and a shoulder injury, but impressed as Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting centre-back in the previous two campaigns.

The report claims that Atalanta ‘has no particular intention of selling’ Salvini, who had eight caps for Italy, particularly having already seen Mateo Retegui depart for Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah and Ademola Lookman pushing for the exit amid interest from Inter Milan.

However, it’s further claimed that £52m ‘could hardly be refused’.