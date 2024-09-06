Chelsea: Osimhen ‘risk’ saw transfer fail with £40m alternative deemed not a ‘big enough upgrade’

A new report has revealed details behind Chelsea’s failure to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders in Europe during the 2024 summer window, but the Premier League giants still lack a world-class striker.

Enzo Maresca’s side were heavily linked with Osimhen in the summer but could not get a deal over the line.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain were also mooted as potential destinations until Chelsea and Al-Ahli tussled for his signature towards the end of the window.

In previous windows, Osimhen had been priced out of a move as there was a £100m+ release clause in his contract, but Napoli were being more accommodating to interested clubs in the summer as they attempted to usher him out of the door.

Napoli agreed to sell Osimhen to Al-Ahli for around £54m but the striker refused to accept a move to the Middle East.

Chelsea meanwhile were negotiating a loan with an obligation to buy, but they could not agree to terms with Osimhen before the English transfer window closed last Friday.

Instead, it was announced earlier this week that Osimhen has joined Turkish giants Galatasaray on loan.

This incredibly underwhelming move appears to be a short-term solution as there is a ‘break clause’ in this loan and his new Napoli release clause is worth £64m.

Journalist Matt Law claims Chelsea’s offer was “better” than the one tabled by Galatasaray, but the Premier League giants felt the Osimhen deal was a “risk and reward”.

“I’m told that Chelsea’s loan offer for Osimhen was better both for him and for Napoli than whatever it is he signed with Galatasaray,” Law said.

“And yet Chelsea were told under no circumstances was he going to move on loan by the agent. Therefore, their loan offers were completely ignored.

“They saw Osimhen as a potential risk and reward deal, which is why they pitched how they pitched for him in terms of loans and all sorts of incentive-based wages and things like that.”

Law also feels Osimhen could have “caused massive issues” at Stamford Bridge.

Law claimed: “For me, they can’t go out and pay him £300,000-a-week because that’s going to cause massive issues when you’ve just given Cole Palmer an uplift that’s nowhere near that really.

“It would have been risky. You could easily have had another Lukaku situation.”

Toney was mentioned as an alternative for Chelsea before he joined Al-Ahli for around £40m on deadline day.

Regarding why Chelsea didn’t sign Toney, Law claimed: “I don’t think Chelsea believed Toney was a big enough upgrade on Nicholas Jackson.”

Paul Merson claims Toney’s move to the Saudi Pro League means he’ll no longer play for England.

“The book is basically closed to him. He knows what I think about this,” Merson said.

“When you are 26, your main ambition should be sporting, not financial. These are choices that players make.

“I have never been in that situation, because I could go to Barcelona. He could have stayed at Ajax. That’s not bad, is it?

“You have to respect that choice, but personally I wouldn’t [have moved to Saudi Arabia].”