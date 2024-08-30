According to reports, Raheem Sterling ‘looks set to stay at Chelsea’ despite links to Manchester United and Arsenal.

Sterling is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge despite featuring in pre-season and being described as an important player by head coach Enzo Maresca days before the Blues’ Premier League season got underway.

Moving the former Manchester City forward on is easier said than done for Chelsea, who won’t find any club willing to pay the player the £300,000 weekly salary he currently earns.

There has been talk of Mikel Arteta bringing Sterling to Arsenal or Man Utd agreeing a swap deal, including Jadon Sancho, another underperforming winger, on huge wages that are out of his manager’s plans.

The bad news for Sterling is that he is unlikely to find a new club before Friday’s transfer deadline. The good news for Sterling is that this would screw Chelsea, who will either have to pay the player out of his contract or continue to pay him £300k a week not to play.

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling has ‘no offers on the table’

According to GiveMeSport, Arsenal have been ‘offered’ Sterling this week and Man Utd have ‘reportedly drawn up a contract offer’, but the 29-year-old ‘looks set to stay at Chelsea’.

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

Unfortunately for Sterling, ‘there are no offers on the table’, which means ‘it doesn’t look as though there will be a late transfer saga involving Sterling and other Premier League clubs’.

Sterling reportedly does not want to play in Saudi Arabia.

Neville confused by Man Utd, Arsenal transfer links to Sterling

Rumours of the ex-Man City star joining Man Utd have confused Red Devils legend Gary Neville, who believes it “wouldn’t be an essential signing”.

“I love Raheem Sterling, I worked with him very closely with England when I was there,” Neville said. “But I’m not sure why Manchester United would see that as a piece of business.

“Looking at their squad, they’ve got players who they want to get the best out of – they’ve got Amad [Diallo], Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford who play in those areas.

“If they’re losing faith in one or some of those players, then maybe they would sign Sterling. But it doesn’t strike me as an essential signing for Manchester United.

“They’ve got four players in those areas who they need to play into form.”

Neville continued: “Every player has a point to prove. What we’re seeing here from Chelsea and Manchester United is them trying to clear up their poor recruitment from previous transfer windows.

“And you’re trying to get the players out but the players have leverage. They know they are on massive money, big wages, lots of years on their contracts, lots of years on their contracts and they’re not going to be shoved out the door easily. The clubs are going to have to pay for those mistakes and the players want compensation for that.

“Those two players have good pride, ego, they want to play at top level clubs. So it’s not going to be easy for the clubs, they’re going to have to support them. The fans won’t like that, some in the industry don’t like that.

“Man Utd hunted Jadon Sancho for two years. It was a public chase, it’s not worked out for Erik ten Hag in these last 12 months and he needs to leave. But it’s not as easy as that.”

Again, the former England right-back doesn’t see this as a transfer that makes much sense for Arsenal.

“Arsenal have got Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on that left side, they have Bukayo Saka on the right side who is so reliable and ever-present,” Neville added.

“It doesn’t stand out and strike out as something that makes sense for Arsenal.

“I can see why Chelsea want him out and the situation in the last couple of weeks means they’re desperate to get him out in the last 10 to 12 hours.

“Sterling isn’t someone who is going to be bullied by Chelsea. If it’s not right for him then he won’t go. So they might have to end up with him come Monday, shake hands and get on with it for the next six months.

“But Sterling won’t be pushed out to somewhere he won’t want to go. The Arsenal and Man Utd ones don’t make sense to me, but he’s a good player who would strength those squads. But they’re already strong in those areas.”

READ NEXT: Every time a Premier League club has spent more than £200m in a transfer window