According to reports, Chelsea have ‘overtaken everyone’ in the race to sign Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who could be replaced by Erling Haaland.

Vinicius‘ future at Real Madrid remains in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Brazil international has also butted heads with head coach Xabi Alonso over his Real Madrid role, with this contributing to their difficult start to the season as they trail Barcelona in La Liga.

Talks between Vinicius and Real Madrid over a new contract have dragged on for months, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a positive conclusion, as he is also heavily linked with several Premier League, European and Saudi Pro League sides.

This includes Chelsea, who are said to have tested the waters with a ‘record offer’ worth upwards of 150 million euros for the forward.

READ: Arsenal star top of Premier League player power rankings as Newcastle man crashes into 8th



This is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claims Real Madrid are considering whether to cash in on Vinicius rather than letting him leave on a free transfer in 2027.

The outlet claims Real Madrid and Vinicius have revealed their stance on this alleged offer, which has seen Chelsea ‘take the lead’ for his services as they have ‘overtaken everyone’.

The report explains: ‘From Real Madrid’s perspective, an offer of that magnitude would be impossible to ignore. Although losing Vinicius would be a sporting and symbolic blow, receiving €150 million would allow them to rebuild several key positions and maintain the club’s financial stability.

‘For the player, the decision isn’t easy either. Staying at Real Madrid means continuing to compete for every title and solidifying a historic legacy. Leaving for the Premier League would mean taking on a new challenge, becoming the face of an ambitious project, and making a significant financial leap.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League prize money table predicted as Brentford humiliate Chelsea

* Spurs to sack Frank as Rosenior rues forced Chelsea promotion on perfect night for Arsenal

* What are Chelsea smoking with ‘joke’ Liam Rosenior contract?

Another report from Fichajes claims Real Madrid are already planning for life without Vinicius, with it claimed that Man City standout Erling ‘will be their new star’ in a ‘dream plan’.

They claim: ‘The primary target in case of a Vinicius breakup is Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker is Florentino Pérez’s preferred option to lead Real Madrid’s attack if Vinicius leaves. The tactical fit has been analysed. With Haaland, Mbappé could occupy the left wing in an attacking trident or partner with the Norwegian in a two-striker system.

‘The difficulty is obvious. Signing Erling Haaland from Manchester City requires a historic investment and a complex operation, but Real Madrid believes it would be the perfect move to address his traumatic departure.’