Cole Palmer is set for another scan on his hamstring injury but Chelsea are optimistic over his speedy recovery, with a return date mooted.

Palmer missed Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend having picked up a knock in training and was forced to withdraw from Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca will be desperate to have Palmer back as soon as possible in the race for Champions League football next season and the Daily Mail claim they’re sending the playmaker for a second scan on the problem.

The club is reportedly optimistic over his availability for the clash with Tottenham immediately after the international break on April 3.

Palmer has hit a barren patch for the first time since his £42m move from Manchester City, failing to score or assist for ten games on the bounce, but Chelsea’s hopes of Champions League qualification surely rest on the 22-year-old, whose rise has been as quick and dramatic as almost any other young player in the last two seasons.

Blues legend John Terry is a huge fan and revealed a surprising string to Palmer’s bow which perhaps goes unnoticed that he saw in Chelsea training.

“He’s quite quick, you know,” Terry told talkSPORT when asked about Palmer. “Also, I was at Chelsea the other day and they were doing a bleep test, he won it by a mile.

“He was cruising, like people were dropping out and he was there right until the end.

“In terms of fitness levels and the power, he looks quite skinny, but very strong. Takes the ball on the half-turn, really quick as well. Impossible to play against.”

The former Chelsea captain also believes Palmer’s attacking intent in every situation sets him apart from rival players in the Premier League.

“It seems to be too easy for him at times,” Terry said.

“He strolls through games a little bit but he’s so far ahead of everyone else in terms of the way he sees the game. He always plays that forward pass. He’s never looking for the simple one.

“I think him and [Nicolas] Jackson have a really good relationship as well.

“Nico likes to play on people’s shoulders, which a lot of strikers don’t do nowadays as well. But he’s just been phenomenal.

“When you go to these games at the Bridge you can’t help but just watch and follow him. The ball’s at the other end of the pitch, and you’re just watching his movement.

“He’s always on the half-turn, getting in little pockets. Lamps [Frank Lampard] and [Gianfranco] Zola used to find themselves in areas that you didn’t even know existed. He’s the same as well, but he turns and wants to drive at people and play forward, which I think is the key to it.”