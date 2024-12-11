According to reports, Cole Palmer has ‘made it clear’ to Chelsea that he ‘wants to sign’ for Real Madrid, who are ‘interested’ in buying him.

The England international left boyhood club Man City to join Premier League rivals Chelsea for around £42m during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Man City should regret letting Palmer leave. Over the past 18 months, he has been a revelation for Chelsea and has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League.

Last season, Palmer shone in a poor team and has carried on from where he let off last term following Enzo Maresca’s appointment in the summer. He has eleven goals and six assists in his 17 appearances for Chelsea this campaign.

Second-placed Chelsea have emerged as a surprise contender for the Premier League title this season and this is largely thanks to Palmer’s brilliance.

READ: Cole Palmer makes his depressing move into football superstar celebrity official



Palmer’s form has not gone unnoticed, though. A recent report claimed Spanish giants Real Madrid are ‘interested’ in the attacking midfielder, who is being eyed in a ‘bombshell’ transfer.

A new report in Spain claims Palmer ‘wants to sign for Real Madrid’, with ‘the truth’ regarding this potential transfer ‘is that he’s has already expressed his intention’ to leave.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea ‘do not plan to easily part with their emerging star and have set an exit price that exceeds 200 million euros, a figure that complicates any operation for the white club’.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea urged to ‘prise final jigsaw piece’ from PL rivals after Carragher names two transfer priorities

👉 PL winner claims it was the ‘craziest move’ after Chelsea hijacked Liverpool, Arsenal target

👉 Wright thinks Chelsea could regret not signing ‘perfect’ ex-Arsenal star in the summer

It is claimed that Palmer’s ‘aspiration has not gone unnoticed among the top brass of the Madrid club’ as they have him ‘on their radar’.

‘Real Madrid, known for attracting top footballing talents, now face a strategic dilemma. Although Cole Palmer fits perfectly into the club’s long-term vision, his high-cost forces careful consideration of the investment. ‘In addition, the competition in the market and Chelsea’s firm stance add complexity to the negotiations, which are shaping up to be one of the most intense in the coming months. ‘The player’s intention could be a decisive factor in this possible transfer. Palmer has made it clear that his ambition is to wear the white shirt and become a key figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.’

Some have speculated that Palmer could return to Manchester and eventually join Man Utd. Former Premier League striker Louis Saha has explained why this fantasy transfer “would one day make sense”.

“Palmer to Manchester United would one day make sense because he grew up being a fan of the club, but there is only one club I can see him going to after Chelsea,” Saha said.

“I can see him being on a trajectory to Real Madrid and I don’t think the move would phase him, he never doubts himself or thinks about things for too long.

“He wants to enjoy his game and he’s having fun. I’m very jealous of Chelsea because he is a huge star and I think he’d be a big success if he went to Spain.”