Chelsea star warned he would win nothing under Arteta at Arsenal amid transfer rumours

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has warned Cole Palmer that he wouldn’t win any trophies at Arsenal either if he left Chelsea for the Emirates Stadium.

The England international has been in brilliant form for Chelsea since making a £40m move in the summer transfer window from defending Premier League champions Manchester City.

Palmer has contributed 20 goals and nine assists in 28 Premier League matches this season but Mauricio Pochettino’s team as a whole have been disappointing, sitting in ninth in the table.

There have been some reports over the last month that Palmer is a target for Arsenal and Liverpool, while it was also claimed that Man City could bid to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium.

Dwight Yorke: Arsenal aren’t winning any trophies either

But former Premier League striker Yorke insists the outcome for Palmer wouldn’t be much different if he joined Arsenal as “they’re not winning any trophies either”.

“There would be no point in Cole Palmer leaving Chelsea for Arsenal because they’re not winning any trophies either, it wouldn’t make any difference,” Yorke told Crypto Casino LTD.

“He wouldn’t go to Liverpool who will be transitioning under a new manager and team. Palmer needs to stay at Chelsea and become the top dog of the club, build his reputation and be the man to move the club forward.

“Sometimes, players can be quick to move to a more successful or bigger club, but players can be the main man to take these clubs up a level. At Liverpool, he won’t ever be a bigger player than Mo Salah or Virgil van Dijk.

“My advice for Palmer is to stay at Chelsea. Imagine Zinedine Zidane goes to Chelsea next year and Palmer leaves, it wouldn’t work out for him.

“I’d love Man United to sign him, but I don’t think that will be the case because of his Man City connection, he’s too young to deal with that.

“Also, it’s only his first full professional season, let’s see if he can do it over multiple years.”

Chelsea boss Pochettino recently hailed Palmer’s contributions this season, he said: “The impact on the team was amazing from day one. We always expect the best with everyone we sign, so it has not surprised us. He was always the player with the capacity to score goals, even in Manchester City.

“But the way he adapted himself and the way he is playing and performing is fantastic. It is amazing for the team, amazing for him, and shows that the club made the right decision by signing him.”