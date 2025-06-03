Chelsea are reportedly ‘particularly enthusiastic’ about signing a left-back from a Premier League club, along with another of their London rivals.

The Blues have made up for a poor couple of seasons by qualifying for the Champions League next term. They finished fourth in the Premier League this season, while also winning the UEFA Conference League.

They have shown that they are capable of challenging, but will want more options in their squad for the Champions League campaign.

According to Caught Offside, they are ‘keen to address their long-standing issues at left-back’. Marc Cucurella impressed there this season, though has previously had problems, while Lewis Hall and Ben Chilwell have been let go of late.

According to the report, Chelsea are ‘particularly enthusiastic’ about a move for Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan, as are Tottenham. The report states that Manchester United and AC Milan are also interested in him.

Indeed, it’s suggested a ‘fiery race’ is developing for the left-back. Estupinan burst onto the scene with the Seagulls in 2022-23, with a goal and seven assists in his debut Premier League campaign, while he’s been a good defensive asset since.

According to the report, the most Brighton would ask for in order to sell the left-back would be €45million (£37.9m). Indeed, they are ‘open to considering offers’ in that price range.

That’s as they understand interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs may prompt negotiations.

Brighton will stand firm on their valuation, as they always do for their top players. Indeed, their most expensive sale in history – Moises Caicedo – cost north of £100million.

He and their second largest sale, Cucurella, were both sold to Chelsea, so there’s a chance that they could make another big fee from the Blues, who also signed Robert Sanchez from the south coast club.

Were Estupinan to sign, the situation would be a similar one to how he joined Brighton. Cucurella was involved then, as the Ecuadorian was signed to take the place of the now-Chelsea left back when he left for Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella is still at Chelsea, and had a great season – with five goals and two assists in the Premier League – but Estupinan would surely only join if he knew he could battle for the left-back spot.

