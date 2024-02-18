According to reports, Chelsea are ‘plotting a stunning move’ for former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, who ‘could be tempted’ by the transfer.

Kane left boyhood club Tottenham during last year’s summer transfer window as he entered the final year of his contract with the Premier League club. Bayern Munich paid an initial fee of around £86m to sign the England international.

On a personal level, the former Tottenham striker has enjoyed a sensational debut season in the Bundesliga. He has 28 goals and eight assists in his 29 appearances across all competitions.

But Bayern are enduring a difficult season. They have a game in hand on Bayer Leverkusen but they are eight points adrift of Xabi Alonso’s side after last weekend’s disappointing 3-0 defeat against their unbeaten title rivals.

Bayern can close the gap with a win over Bochum on Sunday afternoon but under pressure manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted this week that Kane is “not satisfied”.

“He knows what he’s doing and he’s not satisfied with the way he’s been implemented in games,” Tuchel told reporters.

“We’re not satisfied with the way things have been going.

“It’s unbelievable how well he can score in training and how he pushes on the team – which is absolutely world class – and how little we have found him in games.

“I have seldom experienced such a difference in what a player has been able to bring on the pitch in training and on the pitch in actual games.”

Chelsea were linked with Kane before he joined Bayern Munich and they remain in the market for a new striker ahead of this summer.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen have been mentioned as potential signings but Kane is now reportedly on their radar.

Football Insider claim the Blues are ‘monitoring his situation’ and ‘plotting a stunning move’ to bring him back to the Premier League. The report adds.

‘A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the Blues are hearing whispers that Kane is not entirely happy in Germany – and could be tempted into a Premier League return. ‘The 30-year-old is just months into his Bayern adventure and it is early days yet in Chelsea’s pursuit but they are very keen on what would be sensational swoop for the England captain. ‘It is believed Mauricio Pochettino’s side would be willing to match the fee paid to sign Kane from Tottenham last year (2023) – which Bayern president Uli Hoeness claimed was around £82million. ‘Sources say Chelsea are aware their team has energy and a youthful verve but are exasperated at their lack of attacking guile or finishing prowess at the top of the pitch.’

Speaking last July, Chelsea legend Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink urged his former club to make a move for Kane.

“The only person you could go and get who is that type of player who will strengthen Chelsea in that position is Harry Kane,” Hasselbaink said in an interview with Safe Betting Sites.

“If I was in charge I would go after him. I know he might not make the move because of the rivalry with Spurs but I would at least try.

“I know he’s 29 but at the end of the season he will only have one year left on his contract. He won’t cost £100m this summer, he will cost more like £60m which is much better value.”