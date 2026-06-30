Chelsea have had their first offer for Pep Chavarria turned down by Rayo Vallecano, according to a report, with new Blues manager Xabi Alonso personally keen on a deal for the 28-year-old left-back as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.

On June 28, Marca reported that Chelsea want to sign Chavarria from Rayo in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication claimed that Chelsea, who will have former Real Madrid boss Alonso as their new manager from July 1, have made Chavarria ‘their top choice’ to replace Cucurella.

Earlier this month, Madrid completed the signing of Spain international left-back Cucurella from Chelsea.

Marca reported: ‘Initial contact has already been made between the parties to assess the feasibility of the transfer, and Chelsea are aware that Chavarría also has offers on the table from other clubs willing to make a bid for him, such as Bayer Leverkusen.

‘Chavarría has played 125 matches for Rayo and has a release clause that ties him to the Madrid club: Chelsea are watching him closely.

READ: Maresca becomes second most expensive Premier League manager ever behind Chelsea predecessor

‘The English club is considering making an official offer, which would be quite a surprise.’

Chelsea keen on Pep Chavarria

Earlier today, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano brought an update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Chavarria.

Romano posted on X at 8:42am on June 30: “Chelsea are in club to club talks with Rayo Vallecano for Pep Chavarría as new left back.

“Initial contact made with player keen on the move, as @MatteMoretto reported.”

Romano added on his YouTube channel on Tuesday morning about Chelsea and Chavarria: “For Pep Chavarria, Chelsea are in talks with Rayo Vallecano.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: PSG posturing over Liverpool target, Arsenal snubbed

“There is a conversation going – with the agents of the player, with Rayo Vallecano for Pep Chavarria.

“He is a Spanish player, a player known by Xabi Alonso and by people close to Xabi Alonso.

“Chelsea people also have been scouting him, so they are together.

“I always told you Chelsea and Xabi work together this summer.

“He’s involved in the process to decide about the players and all the rest.

“So, Chavarria is a target we have to add to Chelsea list.

“He’s under consideration.

“There have been some contacts to understand about the price and more.”

Chelsea have Pep Chavarria bid rejected

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Chelsea owners BlueCo have made their initial offer of €9million (£7.7m) for Chavarria, but Rayo have turned it down.

Mundo Deportivo has noted in its headline: ‘First offer for Pep Chavarría rejected’

The report has stated: ‘Chelsea have offered nine million euros plus add-ons for the Rayo Vallecano left-back, whom Xabi Alonso has targeted as a replacement for Cucurella.’

READ NEXT: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026