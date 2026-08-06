Fabrizio Romano says ‘Chelsea agree deal’ for €21m star – ‘here we go’

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have struck a deal with Rayo Vallecano to bring Pep Chavarria to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been hugely active so far in the summer transfer window and have already made eight signings.

Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson, Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Morgan Rogers and Danny Welbeck have all been added to manager Xabi Alonso’s squad.

Geovany Quenda has also officially made the move to Chelsea, who struck a deal for the winger with Sporting CP back in March 2025.

Chelsea have signed young attacking midfielder Harrison Bettoni from Wigan Athletic, too.

Chelsea sign Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano

According to transfer guru Romano, Chelsea have now sealed a deal with Rayo for 28-year-old Spanish left-back Chavarria.

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Romano wrote on X at 10:16pm on August 6: “Chelsea agree deal to sign Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano, here we go!

“Deal done for Spanish left back, €19m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons.

“Chavarria will now fly for medical and contract signing.

“Club to club signatures happening tonight.”

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Chelsea being so active this summer under new manager Alonso has been the talking point among many pundits.

Jamie Carragher is one of them, and while the former Liverpool defender believes that centre-back Lacroix is a good signing for Chelsea, the Sky Sports pundit does not think that the London club’s owners, BlueCo, should have gone for midfielder Henderson.

Carragher said on Football Ramble: “It’s a great move for Jordan Henderson.

“But I don’t understand it from Chelsea’s point of view.

“I hear people say they need experience but for me they weren’t lacking 35-year-olds, they were lacking players who were 27 and 28.

“The lad from Crystal Palace, for example, seems like a really good signing.”

On signing for Chelsea, Henderson told the club’s official website: “Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“I was also so impressed with how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction.

“For me, it’s about giving everything every single day, both on and off the field, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible.

“I’m very excited to get going.”

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