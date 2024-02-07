Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit is hoping to see Jose Mourinho and John Terry reunite at Stamford Bridge as pressure builds on Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues finished 12th last season in a disastrous first full campaign for the Todd Boehly-led consortium, who have spent over £1billion since taking over the Premier League club in May 2022.

They hired Pochettino ahead of the new season in an attempt to turn around their fortunes but the Argentine has failed to make much progress with their 4-2 loss at home to Wolves over the weekend seeing them slip into 11th position in the Premier League table.

There has been some speculation that Pochettino could be replaced because of poor results but journalist Ben Jacobs insists the Chelsea hierarchy plan to assess his performance at the end of the campaign.

However, there have still been rumours that Mourinho and Terry could combine to form a Chelsea dream team in an attempt to steer the club in a different direction and Petit thinks it’s an “interesting” prospect.

Petit told compare.bet: “I’ve seen the speculation that Mourinho could come in with John Terry as his assistant.

READ MORE: Chelsea urged to sack Pochettino while Liverpool seek celebration justice…

“When you think about it, it could be something interesting. He would give the team character and personality.

“At the moment they are a broken team and he could be the man to come in and fix it. I actually think they need a manager who will have a proper vision of what needs to be done with the players that are there.

“They have to stop buying players and looking at how they can develop what they have there already. Chelsea need to develop an identity, because at the moment they don’t have one.”

And Petit is gradually losing faith in Pochettino’s ability to turn things around at Stamford Bridge with the Chelsea boss looking “like he is on the way out already”.

“I was so disappointed with Chelsea’s performance against Wolves,” Petit added.

“They looked so disorganised, they were tactically a mess, no fighting spirit, communication, or character. I felt pity on the Chelsea fans.

“I was thinking, why would you put [Christopher] Nkunku up front as a lone striker? Does he even know what Nkunku does best? In Germany and France it is well known that he cannot play by himself up front and never has done that. He is very good in the 10 or in a two up front, but he can’t do that role at all.

“Pochettino refuses to mold his tactic around his players and the composition of the team just doesn’t make sense at the moment.

“He doesn’t have a clue what he wants to do, and his body language is not good at all, he looks like he is on the way out already.”