Former FIFA official Keith Hackett has told PGMOL to consider John Brooks’ standing as a Premier League official after Nicolas Jackson’s red card in Chelsea’s defeat to Newcastle on Sunday.

Newcastle moved three points clear of Chelsea in the Premier League as goals from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes bookended the crunch clash in the race for Champions League football at St James’ Park.

But the big talking point of the game came in the 35th minute as Jackson left Sven Botman on the floor after leading with this forearm under a high ball.

Brooks initially showed the striker a yellow before being asked by VAR to consult his pitch side monitor and quite rightly upgrading to a red as the images showed Jackson looking straight at Botman before landing his blow on the centre-back.

Hackett couldn’t believe Brooks needed the help of “the VAR lifebelt” to make his decision as a referee who frequently “sits on the fence”.

“I ask myself, how can the referee see that illegal use of the arm or elbow as a yellow card offence?” Hackett told Football Insider.

“Once again, he sits on the fence and waits for the VAR lifebelt to be thrown to rescue him.

“This is without hesitation a red card offence, and in recent weeks I keep asking myself if [John Brooks] is up to the requirements of a Premier League referee.

“He needs to start making the decisions on field in order to ‘sell’ the outcomes of his sanctions.”

Explaining why Jackson was sent off, PGMOL said: ‘VAR checked the referee’s call of yellow card to Jackson – and deemed that the challenge by Jackson on Botman was a serious foul play offence, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card.’

Jackson’s red card comes with a three-game ban, meaning he will miss Chelsea’s final two Premier League games against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

The Senegal striker will also be suspended for Chelsea’s first league game next season, but will be permitted to feature in the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis on May 28.

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin claims Maresca’s side would have got something from the game had Jackson stayed on the pitch after they had the better of Newcastle in the second half.

He said: “Nicolas Jackson will have his head in his hands right now. Chelsea have been in complete control in this second half and you have to think that with 11 men, and more importantly a striker on the pitch, they would have got something from this.

“Jackson has cost them this game and what else has he cost them this season?”