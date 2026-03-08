Chelsea plan to ‘dismantle’ Barcelona as Todd Boehly ‘willing’ to pay €250m for three superstars

Chelsea are planning to raid Barcelona for three of their top players, with the Blues’ co-owner Todd Boehly, personally involved, according to a Spanish report.

Boehly has earned a reputation of being a hands-on chief of Chelsea, with the American businessman never shying from splashing the cash to make major signings for the London club.

Chelsea have spent £1.5billion on 37 first-team players since Boehly took charge of the running of the Premier League club in 2022.

The rewards have not been equivalent to the amount spent, though, with Chelsea winning only the UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup under Boehly.

However, that has not dampened Boehly’s desire to splurge, with a Spanish report now revealing that the Chelsea co-owner is planning a raid on Barcelona for three of their star players.

The report in the Catalan media outlet has reported that Boehly plans to ‘dismantle Barca’ with an offer of €250million for three players.

Defender Jules Kounde, midfielder Dani Olmo and winger Raphinha are the three Barcelona stars that Chelsea are keen on signing this summer.

Regarding Kounde, the report has noted: ‘He (Boehly) is aware that he is not at his best, and this could make things much easier to try to close an agreement with Joan Laporta and Deco, who would value his sale in exchange for a significant amount.’

Chelsea’s plan is to pay €65m for Kounde, who is able to play as a centre-back and as a right-back.

Kounde is under contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2030 and has made 181 appearances for the Blaugrana so far in his career.

On Olmo, the report has observed: ‘He is no longer a regular starter at the Spotify Camp Nou, and the need to earn income could help them decide to open the doors to the former RB Leipzig and Dinamo Zagreb player.’

Like Kounde, attacking midfielder Olmo, too, has a contract with Barcelona until 2030 and has scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in 73 matches in all competitions for the defending Spanish champions.

Boehly is also said to be ‘willing to make a stratospheric investment so that Raphinha Dias can return to the Premier League’.

Raphinha is one of the best wingers in the world and was linked with a move to Chelsea before he left Leeds United for Barcelona in 2022.

The Brazil international winger has scored 68 goals and given 56 assists in 171 appearances for Barcelona and is under contract at the Spanish giants until 2028.

