Chelsea ‘plan to invest’ £35m in former Man Utd man ‘to replace’ £50m departure

Chelsea are looking to spend money from the potential departure of Conor Gallagher on ex-Man Utd midfielder Andreas Pereira, according to reports.

The Blues are reportedly looking to sell Gallagher in the summer transfer window as they look to meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Selling the England international would represent pure profit on their books as the midfielder came through their academy.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the Premier League club in May 2022 but that has not stopped them splashing cash this summer with five new signings already confirmed.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo have arrived, while the Blues have balanced their books with the departures of Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen.

And now they could do a similar thing if they sell Gallagher this summer with Brazilian website Globo claiming that Fulham midfielder Pereira is Chelsea’s ‘preferred choice’ if they sell the England international this summer.

Chelsea have ‘made enquiries’ about Pereira as they look ‘to replace’ Gallagher with ‘plans to invest’ £35m in the Fulham star if they can sell their academy graduate for their £50m asking price.

It is understood that Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all interested in Gallagher and Chelsea have ‘already made contact’ with Kia Joorabchian over a potential deal for Pereira.

Chelsea are looking to ‘find out the conditions for counting on the Brazilian national team midfielder and is waiting for the window to unfold to advance in the negotiation, which depends on the movements involving’ Gallagher.

The Blues ‘believe it is time to sell him so as not to lose him for free’ as his contract runs out next summer and Chelsea are ‘already looking to replace him’.

Enzo Maresca has ‘approved’ a deal for attacking midfielder Pereira are ‘willing to pay between £30 and £35 million’ and Joorabchian has ‘confirmed’ Chelsea’s interest in the Brazilian to Globo.

The report adds:

‘Andreas Pereira has reached an agreement with Fulham to leave after two outstanding seasons under Marco Silva and wants to move on to new places. In addition to Chelsea, Monaco has also made contact with the player and has a presence in the Champions League in his favor. His stay in London and the English club’s high investment in young players, in turn, guarantee his preference.’

Pereira recently discussed his future on international duty, he said: “It’s difficult to talk about the future now, I’m completely focused on the national team. After the title, God willing, I’ll think about my future at the club. I’ll sit down with my agent and decide my future.”