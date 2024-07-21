Chelsea plan Man City raid for next Cole Palmer as Blues prey on player doubts

Chelsea are set to make a move for Manchester City star Oscar Bobb as they look to prey on doubts similar to those held by Cole Palmer at the Etihad.

Palmer was a revelation at Chelsea last season and was named the Young Player of the Season in the Premier League having managed 22 goals and 11 assists in his debut campaign.

That form earned him an England call-up and Palmer’s stock rose further during the tournament in Germany, as he provided the crucial assist for Ollie Watkins in the semi final before he again came off the bench to score in the final for the Three Lions.

And Chelsea reportedly believe they could tempt Bobb, as they did Palmer, with the guarantee of more game time at Stamford Bridge and recruitment chief Joe Shields – who used to work as a scout at City – holds the Norway international in high regard.

Chelsea expert Simon Phillips said: “SPTC sources have confirmed that Chelsea are now looking at Bobb as a potential option due to the fact he is in a similar position that Palmer was in last summer.

“Chelsea believe they might have an opportunity to land Bobb if he doesn’t play as much as he wants to in pre-season and doesn’t feel he is going to get the chances at City.

“Bobb is very much a ‘Joe Shields target’ if you like, with The Blues director rating him highly.”

Chelsea have also been linked with Fulham playmaker Andreas Pereira, with reports claiming the Blues would look to use £35m of the £50m they hope to get from Conor Gallagher’s sale on the Brazilian.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says he hasn’t heard of any concrete interest in Pereira with Chelsea’s transfer priorities elsewhere.

“I don’t want to deny any colleague but I don’t have information on talks between Chelsea and Andreas Pereira, or Chelsea and Fulham so far, despite what has been reported in Brazil,” Romano said.

“Chelsea’s focus is on a right-footed winger, striker, and goalkeeper. On Pereira’s future in general, it will depend on opportunities and what kind of proposals he will receive.”