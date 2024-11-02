Chelsea plan to scupper Liverpool for Salah replacement, with exodus to help Blues

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Liverpool target Karim Adeyemi, and a few departures from Stamford Bridge could help them to land the Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a number of attacking talents across Europe of late. They have a good few options in attacking areas, such as Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

But Salah’s contract runs out at the end of the season, and as yet, there is no sign that he will renew.

As such, Adeyemi is one of the players on the radar to potentially take over from him, with Football Insider linking that interest to uncertainty over Salah’s future.

But whether the Reds would be able to get Adeyemi has come into question, amid interest from Chelsea.

Indeed, the FI report states the Blues are eyeing a summer move for the Reds target, amid their current transfer strategy of buying future stars rather than absolute icons right now.

Adeyemi, as a 22-year-old with an impressive return of five goals and five assists already this season, fits the mould.

The report states that a move to Stamford Bridge for the Dortmund man would only be possible if there are a ‘few departures’ from the Chelsea squad first.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 ‘Lazy’ Man Utd not a ‘proper team’: Merson predicts Chelsea win at Old Trafford

👉 Van Nistelrooy, Slot and £30m signings among five random reunions this weekend

👉 Moises Caicedo forces his way into the Premier League team of the season so far

Indeed, in attacking areas they already boast each of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu.

Space for some of those players has already been lacking this term. As such, there would be little space for a new player, and the Blues would also surely need to raise funds before making the signing of a good player from a European powerhouse, after big spending in the last few windows.

READ MORE: Martin Keown claims Chelsea star tipped to ‘win Ballon d’O’r’ is ‘fast becoming most feared’ in PL