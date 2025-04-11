Chelsea planning raid for Tottenham forward as Spurs may not have final say

Chelsea could reportedly ‘target’ Mathys Tel if Tottenham decide not to sign him permanently this summer, while there’s a chance Spurs may have no say at all.

Tel joined Spurs on a six-month loan in January, with the north Londoners able to make his move permanent for £45million. Where he would end up in the winter was up in the air, after he originally said no to Tottenham before eventually accepting the move.

Since then, the forward has scored just twice in 10 games, though the board of the north London club are said to have accepted he joined at a difficult period.

Currently, it seems it’s still up in the air whether or not they’ll sign him, and according to GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea are waiting in the wings for if they don’t.

It’s stated they ‘could target’ Tel if he leaves Tottenham, with their long-standing interest refusing to go away after they held initial conversations for the Bayern Munich forward.

Chelsea see Tel as a player who fits the bill at Stamford Bridge given he’s a right-footed winger who’s comfortable on the left flank, per the report.

The report states Tottenham keeping him on board ‘would eliminate any chances of him heading across the capital’. However, while Spurs have an option to sign Tel, a recent report stated they might not be able to use it.

The Club World Cup begins prior to the forward’s initial contract at Tottenham ending, but it’s been confirmed that there will be a transfer window prior to that, for sides to prepare for the tournament.

In that window, it’s been reported Bayern are considering bringing back all of their players who are currently out on loan.

If that were to happen, Tottenham wouldn’t be able to activate their option, and in the second transfer window of the summer, Tel could become available for any other clubs to sign.

Indeed, Bayern may only be brining Tel back for cover for the Club World Cup, and could cut him loose again after. Though Tottenham could conceivably sign him then, they’d be on a level playing field with other clubs, such as Chelsea.

