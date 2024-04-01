According to reports, some Chelsea players have turned against head coach Mauricio Pochettino after their disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley.

Pochettino was appointed as Graham Potter’s permanent successor ahead of this season and he has endured a rough debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Future in doubt

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover in 2022 but they are currently 11th in the Premier League. They are currently closer to 18th-placed Luton Town than fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The London outfit have reached the FA Cup semi-finals but they need to get past Manchester City at Wembley if they are to salvage anything from this season.

Pochettino is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked and Saturday’s 2-2 draw against ten-man Burnley was another low.

Summer signing Cole Palmer – who has been one of Chelsea’s only shining lights this term – netted a brace but his goals were cancelled out by Josh Cullen and Dara O’Shea, who netted after Lorenz Assignon was dismissed for two bookings in the 40th minute.

Speaking post-match, Pochettino admitted he was “so upset and disappointed” as his players “didn’t show” enough “capacity, energy or hunger”.

“Today we didn’t show the capacity, the energy, the hunger,” Pochettino told reporters. “Not the minimum to compete in the Premier League. In the defensive phases, we concede too much.”

He continued: “That is why I’m so upset and disappointed. It’s more here (in the heart) and here (in the head) than in your legs. It’s about being strong like a group, strong like a team.

“We are too slow evolving in this area. That was the key today. The team played well, we had energy. When we have the ball, we go forwards.

“But when we didn’t have the ball, we don’t have the same energy. Today, sorry, I am not happy with the performance when we don’t have the ball.

“It’s difficult to accept not to win. It was a must-win game to be in a position to attack (the table).”

Players turn on Pochettino

According to a report from Graeme Bailey for HITC, ‘some Chelsea players have told the board to sack Pochettino’ ahead of next season. The report adds.

‘Whilst work on a possible successor continues – HITC has also been told that some of Chelsea’s squad have spoken with the club’s top brass about their current boss and they are not believed to have been glowing in their praise of the Argentine. ‘Pochettino believes he can guide this Chelsea squad to glory, but there are concerns within the club over whether the squad are reacting to him. ‘As HITC understands that the decision has yet been made on whether to stick with Pochettino, or not.’

