Chelsea players ‘went for’ Garnacho in dressing room at half-time vs Man Utd

Alejandro Garnacho struggled against his old side as Man Utd beat Chelsea

Chelsea players ‘let rip’ at Alejandro Garnacho in their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United as a report reveals how they ‘went for him’ in the dressing room.

Garnacho moved to Chelsea from Manchester United in a £40m summer transfer but has struggled to make his mark at Stamford Bridge.

He’s got eight goals and four assists in 40 appearances but has been frequently criticised by fans for his performances; no more so than after the 1-0 defeat to United after he replaced the injured Estevao in the 16th minute.

READ MORE: Garnacho a victim of bad influences and the star boy obsession

He made a limp attempt to stop Bruno Fernandes as the Red Devils skipper raided down the right to assist Mathues Cunha’s winning goal and spent most of the game in Diogo Dalot’s pocket, which at one point ‘resulted in a telling-off from Cole Palmer’.

That’s according to The Sun, who have also revealed that Garnacho was torn apart by his teammates in the dressing room at half-time.

‘A dressing room source says some of Garnacho’s teammates “went for him”‘ at the break, the report states.

There are already reports that Chelsea are ready to cut their losses on Garnacho after just one season at the club.

On those rumours, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday: “As of today, guys, there is nothing into reports of clubs working on a deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho.

“There are no bids or no concrete negotiations, so at the moment, the situation is completely on standby around Garnacho.

“So, I would describe that as a cold situation, as of now.

“Then something changes, I will let you know here, as always, every single day, but, now, we have the position also of Chelsea manager, Liam Rosenior.”

READ MORE: Rosenior 17th in ranking of every Chelsea manager of Abramovich-BlueCo eras

A position which is no longer Rosenior’s after Chelsea announced they had ‘parted company’ with the 41-year-old on Wednesday after a run of five defeats without scoring a goal in the Premier League.

Calum McFarlane will take interim charge, as he did following the sacking of Enzo Maresca, for the rest of the season and will be tasked with preparing the squad to face Leeds in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola is reportedly a ‘leading candidate’ to replace Rosenior as permanent manager this summer as BlueCo vow to ‘undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.’

Whoever comes in will have to earn the respect of a group of “spoiled” players who made jokes about Rosenior’s glasses and were “close to mutiny” by the time he was sent packing by BlueCo.

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