Chelsea ‘plot massive’ £135m Vinicius Jr move as he ‘tells Perez which team he wants to play for’

Chelsea are ready to make a £135m bid for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior with the Brazilian’s future still up in the air, according to reports.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu with reports of tension brewing between him and Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso.

As well as speculation about his relationship with the Spaniard, there are claims that he wants a new deal at Real Madrid to take him onto the same money as French superstar Kylian Mbappe, which has led to new contract talks stalling.

Vinicius Junior, who has contributed five goals and seven assists in 23 appearances in all competitions, caused a scene when he was substituted by Alonso in the El Clasico against Barcelona in October.

On his way off the pitch, he reportedly said: “Me? Coach? Coach, me? It’s always me. I’m leaving the team. It’s better I leave.”

Although he issued an apology in the following days, it sparked rumours that it could be unlikely that Real Madrid will start next season with Vinicius Junior still at the club.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed in November that there had been a ‘complete breakdown’ in contract talks with Real Madrid ‘now open to a sale’.

Tavolieri wrote on the Swiss Sky website: ‘A major upheaval is brewing in Madrid. According to several reliable sources, Real Madrid has set Vinícius Júnior’s starting price at €150 million, following the complete breakdown of contract extension talks. The tension between the Brazilian international and coach Xabi Alonso is so high that a source close to the Real Madrid dressing room told us it was ‘very difficult to imagine Vinícius still at Madrid next season.’”

And now The Guardian have claimed that Chelsea are preparing to make an offer of £135m as they see an opportunity to land one of the best players in the world.

Will Unwin in The Guardian wrote: ‘Not content with appointing a new head coach in the coming days, Chelsea are plotting a massive £135m move for Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior.

‘The Brazilian is not too happy in the Spanish capital, by all accounts, and is yet to agree an extension to his contract that runs until June 2027. This trifling situation could open up the possibility of a sale, to avoid losing the winger for nothing in 18 months.’

However, Spanish website Defensa Central insists that the Brazil international has told Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘which team he wants to play for’.

Vinicius ‘continues to insist behind closed doors that he wants to stay at the club for many more years’ with Perez ‘obsessed with securing his contract renewal’.

While El Chiringuito journalist Marcos Benito has ruled out a move to Stamford Bridge for the Brazilian, reacting to The Guardian’s report, he said: “Chelsea is not an option for Vinícius Júnior. They cannot afford his wages.”