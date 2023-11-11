Chelsea ‘plot shock’ transfer with Poch eyeing ‘replacement’ for signing branded ‘not good enough’

According to reports, Chelsea are already looking to replace Robert Sanchez, who joined them from Brighton during the recent summer transfer window.

The Blues took their spending under Todd Boehly to over £1bn during the summer transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino oversaw a huge squad overhaul.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga were contesting for the number one jersey before this season but they have both left the club.

Chelsea – who are unsurprisingly top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table – invested around £25m to sign Sanchez from Brighton after he slipped behind Jason Steele in the pecking order under Robert De Zerbi.

Sanchez is already coming under scrutiny at Stamford Bridge and he made a huge mistake in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal last month.

Football Insider are now reporting that ‘Chelsea are plotting a shock January signing to replace summer arrival’ Sanchez. The report adds.

‘Chelsea are ready to launch a surprise move for a new undisputed first-choice goalkeeper in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The Blues are eyeing a new addition between the sticks despite spending a reported £25million to sign Robert Sanchez from Brighton in the summer. ‘Mauricio Pochettino and his recruitment staff have identified a goalkeeper as an area of the squad which needs improving ahead of the mid-season window.’

This report emerged after ex-Chelsea player Glen Johnson claimed Sanchez is “not good enough to play for a Premier League title-winning team”.

“I think Sanchez is good enough to play at this level, but I don’t believe he’s good enough to play for a Premier League title-winning team,” Johnson told Betfred.

FEATURE: Fabio Carvalho and Mason Greenwood among unwanted Premier League loanees

“99% of teams that win the Premier League have a world-class goalkeeper between the sticks because it always comes down to fine, fine margins and you need a goalkeeper that’s good enough to bail you out.

“Robert’s certainly a good Premier League goalkeeper, but title winning teams always have a world-class goalkeeper and I don’t believe Robert is in that bracket just now.”

On Chelsea vs Man City, Johnson added: “Against Manchester City, of course it’s going to be very tough for Chelsea but they’re at home and are coming into the fixture off the back of a good result, so personally I believe it will be a draw.

“I think they will get something out of the game, but I don’t know whether they will be capable of winning.”

FEATURE: Chelsea top scorers against the Big Six… Jackson pulls level with Torres and Sturridge