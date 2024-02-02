Chelsea: Pochettino accused of turning Blues star’s ‘career into a complete nightmare’

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and his players have turned the end of Thiago Silva’s career “into a complete nightmare”, according to one pundit.

The Blues put in a poor performance as Pochettino’s side lost 4-1 to Liverpool in the Premier League to mark their ninth defeat in 22 matches this season.

Pochettino was brought in to restore a bit of order at Stamford Bridge following on from their chaotic 22/23 campaign, which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League.

But their loss to Jurgen Klopp’s men saw them remain in tenth position with Chelsea now 12 points off fourth-placed Tottenham and 20 points off leaders Liverpool.

The Argentine questioned his side’s “personality and character” after the loss at Anfield but talkSPORT host Adrian Durham thinks it is Pochettino’s fault that Chelsea look “a shambles”.

“They’re not a team and I think it’s time now after 22 games to shine a light on Mauricio Pochettino,” Durham told talkSPORT.

“He has a lot of love, people do say some positive things about him. There’s a lot of blaming of Todd Boehly, the board, the signings and the recruitment etc.

“However, on the pitch last night, Chelsea were hopeless playing out from the back, getting embarrassed by Liverpool’s high press but keeping on doing it was ridiculous. No in-game management from Pochettino and he’s got a problem because they are a shambles. They looked lost last night, they were terrible.

“He doesn’t know his best XI. He’s wasting Cole Palmer’s talent playing him as a false nine, he wasn’t even in the game last night. He’s turning Raheem Sterling into a bang-average Premier League player when we know he’s better than that.

“His team can’t defend or cannot play away from home. His midfield changes game after game and he doesn’t have a clue about that midfield.

“I’m looking at it last night, Enzo and Caicedo £200 million worth of midfielders there and they were totally ineffective. They lost 4-1 with those two in centre midfield.

“Thiago Silva is the big one for me. Pochettino and this Chelsea side are turning his end of career into a complete nightmare, it’s ruining his legacy. I think questions now need to be asked of Pochettino and how he’s managing those players.”

