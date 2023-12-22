‘It is not charity to play’ – ‘Annoyed’ Chelsea boss Pochettino launches into 271-word rant about Lavia

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been “disappointed” by Romeo Lavia’s lack of availability this season and insists “it is not charity to play”.

Lavia moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window from relegated Southampton for £58m after impressing for the Saints.

However, he has missed a large part of the season already due to injury issues and the heavy competition in the central midfield area of Chelsea’s team.

Pochettino’s side have struggled this season with Chelsea currently tenth in the Premier League table and 12 points off the Champions League spaces.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium completed their takeover of the club in May 2022 and Pochettino has warned Lavia that the incredible competition means his place in the team isn’t guaranteed.

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, Chelsea boss Pochettino said: “Lavia is the same as [Christopher] Nkunku. After nearly six months, maybe he will be involved with the team.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Liverpool v Arsenal, Kieran Trippier, Nuno, West Ham welcome Man Utd

“He is doing well but he still needs time for his best form. All of the players after a big period, they are desperate to be involved.

“Even a message for the player… They cannot make the mistake. They want to be involved but we are competition and the competition is serious.

“They need to train really hard every day, because they need to have an impact every time they go onto the pitch. It’s not pre-season games.

“For many things it is an excuse, for many it is, ‘I want to play, if I cannot play I cannot perform’ – you need to understand, but players need to understand it is not charity to play. We need to win.

“The environment of the player also are disappointed. I am disappointed to have a player who should be important for us not playing.

“It’s not because I don’t believe in them. It is too many players are training and playing six months and are more ready them.

“It’s about the moment, today, who is ready to compete and ready to compete and can add to the team.

“Maybe I am talking too much but come on, it is annoying me. Not you. People around the player, or the player.

“I am disappointed, the club is disappointed it is investing big to perform and score goals, pay the salary every month if you are injured or not performing.

“Who suffered for the coaches, for the club. It is to get the right balance.”