Chelsea ‘will give Pochettino next year’ to prove himself as Blues boss is branded a ‘flake’

Chelsea will give Mauricio Pochettino another year in charge amid rumours he could lose his job, according to former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie.

The Blues have had another season to forget despite reaching the League Cup final, which they lost to Liverpool, as Pochettino’s side languish in 11th position in the Premier League table.

Chelsea are currently just one place higher than they finished their disastrous 2022/23 campaign but their 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Monday night has eased some of the pressure on Pochettino.

There have been rumours that Pochettino could be replaced in the summer by Todd Boehly because of the lack of progress but McAvennie reckons they will give him more time to mould his side.

“I think Chelsea will give him next year,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “I think he will have the summer to sign more players.

“It must be so hard for him there.Pochettino has a great reputation but he’s not setting the world on fire there.

“There must be something installed at Chelsea that’s just not right. They used to be a big club when Roman Abramovich was there.

“It must be hard as a manager having so many players – it must be soul-destroying. But Poch will get the summer to clear some of the players out.”

Pochettino was branded a “flake” by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan after he calmly responded to Gary Neville calling Chelsea “blue billion-pound bottlejobs” in the aftermath of the Carabao Cup final.

Asked to expand on his assessment of Pochettino, Jordan told talkSPORT: “Look at his interviews after games, he’s a flake. Look at the way he lets Gary Neville get away with tripe said about his team. That’s flaky. You want managers to be a bit more robust.

“Neville said dreadful things about Chelsea being bottlejobs in the final and his attitude is, ‘I respect Gary’. Well, I [wouldn’t] respect Gary if I was him after he issued that comment. I wouldn’t respect him as a person.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently gave an update on Chelsea’s stance over Pochettino’s future, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Still, all the information I’m getting is that Chelsea decided to go for Pochettino because they feel he is the right man for this project, and they know it’s going to take time. This is something Pochettino is repeating in public but also in private with his conversations with people at the club.

“It’s a young team, so they still need to learn and develop – of course, everyone at Chelsea wants results as soon as possible, they feel this is a club that has a history of winning trophies and Pochettino is aware of that too, but it takes time. So, nothing has changed at Chelsea – they still trust Pochettino, so he is not at risk at Stamford Bridge. They will keep trusting the manager – the owners and directors all together.

“As I said, however, Chelsea want to see improvement – they are not happy with the same disappointing results, the same mistakes and these kind of things. They want to see a better level, like they saw against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, but with a young team you have to be patient.”