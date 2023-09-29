Chelsea boss Pochettino reveals ‘really sad’ injury news with set to miss ‘one of the best in the world’

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed “bad news” on the injury front for Ben Chilwell but it’s “difficult to say” how long he will be out for.

The Blues suffered another injury blow when Chilwell was forced off towards the end of their 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Brighton on Wednesday night.

There are rumours that Chilwell could be out for at least a month but Chelsea boss Pochettino wouldn’t put a timescale on it.

When asked about Chilwell’s injury, Pochettino told reporters: “I think it is bad news what the doctor told me is not a good thing It looks a bad injury so we will assess in the next days and we will see the period he is going to be absent from the squad.

“We are really sad about the news about Ben.

“Time[scale] is difficult to say now. The doctor will tell us and the club will communicate.”

On the rest of his players, Pochettino added: “I hope that maybe Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni [Madueke] also is getting ready and I hope these two players will be available.

Asked about a return date for Reece James, Pochettino replied: “Not for Monday, I do not believe.”

On how much Chelsea will miss Chilwell and James, Pochettino continued: “[At his] best, [Chilwell] is one of the best left-back in the world.

“There is only one Reece James and Ben Chilwell. I think the club try [to give us depth], with Malo Gusto and Marc Cucurella, and that is football.

“I want two [in each position]. When you have in the squad, like happen in the past, you have one player in one position it is difficult to bring in another top player to be on the bench.

“The problem is not if we signed Malo Gusto and Marc – who can do really well. I think we need to try and have these two top players fit and healthy.”

On coping without Nicolas Jackson, Pochettino told reporters in a pre-match press conference: “We have a few options to play with a striker or without a striker. I will see how they are and how they recover from Wednesday.”

Pochettino was pleased to have given the supporters a victory during midweek and hopes it will boost confidence for Monday night’s match against Fulham.

The Chelsea boss said: “Another very solid performance [on Wednesday].

“It is what we need and the fans need as well. The effort was fantastic from the team and now the situation can make us stringer and be confident for Monday.”