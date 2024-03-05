Jose Mourinho could be set for a sensational return to Chelsea as a report claims Mauricio Pochettino is facing the sack next week.

The Blues have been poor for most of the season with Pochettino’s men currently 11th in the Premier League table – one place higher than they finished last term – with 12 matches to play.

Chelsea left it until the 83rd minute at the weekend to equalise at Brentford in a 2-2 draw with chants from the away end calling for Pochettino’s sack and the return of Mourinho.

Reacting to the chants, Pochettino told reporters on Saturday: “I’ve been told, I didn’t hear to be honest, it’s difficult for me to understand.

“But it’s normal, we were losing the game 2-1 and they expressed their frustration. I am one of the ones responsible, I’m the coach.

“I was asked before if I feel the love from the fans. No. I’m not worried – we need to accept this relationship. You win your relationship through winning games.

“I will continue to work and try to change this perception. We need to manage some reality. We are working really hard to try to win games, the team is fighting.

“If it doesn’t work and the fans are disappointed I need to respect their opinion. I think the relationship is good. If they did what they did, fans are emotional.

“I am fighting with all my sense to try to provide a team to play in the best way to score goals and win games. Today is my 52nd birthday, I know this business, but I’m going to fight.”

A Todd Boehly-led consortium has spent over £1billion since completing a takeover of Chelsea in May 2022 but the Blues have taken huge strides backwards on the pitch despite the investment.

There is sympathy from some for Pochettino but Spanish publication Nacional insists that Pochettino’s dismissal ‘could be announced next week’ with Boehly ready to pull the trigger.

With Chelsea running the risk of having an equally disastrous season as last term, the Blues board are apparently planning to ‘bring in Mourinho’ after the Portuguese coach’s departure from Roma earlier this campaign.

‘Should they fail to win their next match’ then Pochettino will be gone with the report adding that ‘Mourinho is looking forward to Todd Boehly’s offer to join the Blues again’.

