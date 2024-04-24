Pochettino sack? Chelsea boss ‘not safe beyond summer’ as Blues face more ‘upheaval’

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino faces the sack at the end of the season although ‘no majority decision has been taken’ at the club, according to reports.

The Blues played well against Manchester City over the weekend as they could have easily beaten Pep Guardiola’s side if they had taken their chances in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

But they couldn’t back that up with another good display as they were torn apart by Arsenal 5-0 on Tuesday evening in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea hired Pochettino in the summer after the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last campaign in the new ownership’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea have barely improved this term with Pochettino’s men currently ninth and 19 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who occupy the final Champions League place.

Mauricio Pochettino is ‘not safe beyond the summer’ at Chelsea

Pochettino now has six matches left to try and move into a Europa League or Europa Conference League position but the Daily Telegraph now claim that the Chelsea boss ‘not safe beyond the summer’ at Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that the Chelsea board are ‘facing a huge stick or twist decision over the future of head coach Mauricio Pochettino with players at the club braced for another summer of upheaval’.

It is understood that ‘no majority decision has been taken on whether or not Pochettino will remain in his job past the end of this season’ despite their last two defeats.

There is some sympathy within Chelsea for Pochettino, though, with a belief that the Argentinian ‘cannot be held solely accountable for the difficulties Chelsea are facing because he was not responsible for the transfer policy and the decision to build such a young squad’.

However, they are ‘insistent that Chelsea remain an attractive proposition to some top coaches who would be prepared to succeed Pochettino if he departs.’

Mauricio Pochettino: We cannot blame young guys

Following their heavy defeat to London rivals Arsenal on Tuesday night, Pochettino was loathe to blame his young players for the loss to the Premier League leaders.

Pochettino said: “We took the risk when we arrived here. And now need to accept and we need try to be positive to help. Because if we want to be better we need to realise, be clever in the way we assess the things that we are doing, the plan.

“The strategy for the future should be better, and in our analysis try to be very clinical in our decisions for the future to help not to be in this situation in the future.

“I’m not going to blame the players. The circumstances are bigger than the performances of the players. We cannot blame young guys.

“After suffering some circumstances, you need to come here and fight against a team who is preparing to win the Premier League. That is why [we need to] be careful. We cannot be unfair with our players. Of course we are disappointed with the performance, but I am not going to use words that are unfair.”