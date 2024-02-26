Pochettino at ‘serious risk’ of sack as Chelsea line up Premier League boss to replace him

Roberto De Zerbi has been linked as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are lining up Brighton Roberto De Zerbi as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino if the Blues decide to sack him, according to reports.

The Blues were given a big chance to beat Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday with Jurgen Klopp choosing to bring on a number of youngsters off the bench to give the Reds fresh legs.

Klopp has had an injury crisis to deal with over the last few weeks and their depth was tested when academy starlets Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah came off the bench.

And Chelsea supporters have been critical on social media as Pochettino admitted that his side played for penalties towards the end of the match despite having a lot more experience on the pitch.

Pochettino said in his post-match interview: “The players started to lose their energy. [Ben Chilwell] Chilly felt really, really tired. [Conor] Gallagher, after five minutes, we needed to change.

“The team felt maybe penalties would be good for us. The effort was massive.”

A header in the 118th minute from Virgil van Dijk gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final and left the Blues looking to secure a European place through the league.

Pochettino had already come under pressure over results with Chelsea currently 11th in the table, although their performance in a 1-1 draw against defending champions Manchester City last time out has given fans some hope for the rest of the season.

But respected journalist Rudy Galetti, citing their loss of a chance to qualify for Europe through the League Cup, insists that if Pochettino ‘doesn’t change pace, his position will be at serious risk’.

And another journalist Nicolo Schira insists Chelsea are ‘monitoring’ Brighton boss De Zerbi ‘for next season’ as a possible replacement for Pochettino in case they pull the trigger and fire the Argentinian.

De Zerbi is also on Liverpool’s list of alternatives to Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso if the Spaniard turns them down as they look to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about Chelsea’s stance on sacking Pochettino in mid-January, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Chelsea have decided to trust Mauricio Pochettino and his job remains safe. In general, the situation looks good, even if it can still improve, but the club and the directors want to give him time.

“My feeling is that their idea is to continue with Pochettino until at least the end of the season, and then at the end of the season they will talk with him and we’ll see.”

And, despite the latest rumours, Football Insider insist that Pochettino is ‘set to remain as Chelsea manager until the end of the 2023-24 campaign – at the very least’.