Chelsea make Pochettino sack stance clear after board defied him twice in January transfer window

The Chelsea hierarchy defied the wishes of Mauricio Pochettino by denying him two signings in the January transfer window, according to reports.

A Todd Boehly-led consortium has spent well over £1billion on transfers since they completed a takeover of the Blues at the end of May 2022.

Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter were unable to keep their jobs under the new ownership with Chelsea fans hoping Pochettino, who was appointed in the summer, would be the man to get the best out of their new players.

However, it has not gone to plan with their 4-2 loss at home to Wolves on Sunday their tenth Premier League defeat of the season.

Chelsea have now dropped below Wolves into 11th place in the Premier League with the Blues making it tough for themselves to have a chance at European qualification this term.

There have now been rumours that Pochettino is now under immense pressure to keep his job at Stamford Bridge and the Daily Mail insist that Chelsea decided to snub the Argentine’s wishes in January to carry on their own recruitment strategy.

READ MORE: Chelsea urged to sack Pochettino while Liverpool seek celebration justice…

The Daily Mail claim:

‘There are also concerns over players’ ability to receive analytical information. Certain players are also said to have shown difficulty in an accepting critical feedback. ‘And while there is an acknowledgement behind the scenes that Pochettino hasn’t performed as expected, it is also noted that there are a number of mitigating factors linked to the team’s poor season – namely injuries. ‘The fact the Argentine has had little or no influence over the club’s recruitment strategy is also recognised. The club didn’t sign a single player in January, despite Pochettino wanting a left-back and striker.’

Former CBS Sports journalist has revealed that Chelsea do not intend to sack Pochettino at the moment with the Blues board set to judge him at the end of the season.

Jacobs wrote on X:”Mauricio Pochettino is under no immediate threat of being sacked, although there is naturally some increased pressure with Chelsea in the bottom half of the Premier League. But there is still a calmness within the club.

“No unplanned talks or board meeting took place immediately after the Wolves loss, just business as usual. The plan (for now) still remains to judge Pochettino at the end of the season, which is something all parties agreed to do when he joined.

“Hope is Christopher Nkunku’s return from injury, Ben Chilwell being back, Conor Gallagher being settled until at least summer and Nicolas Jackson returning from AFCON can all help bring stability and a strong finish to the season.

“Naturally, there is a normal acceptance it’s a results-driven business, though, and Graham Potter was also backed right up until he departed. Some big February fixtures ahead that will define Chelsea’s season.”