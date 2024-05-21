According to reports, Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino is considering ‘quitting’ ahead of his meeting to discuss his future at Stamford Bridge.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss endured a difficult first season at Chelsea and he was under pressure for most of the campaign.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed its takeover of the Premier League giants and their youthful team have been very inconsistent this season.

The Blues had strong runs in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup. In the Premier League, their end-of-season form bodes well for the future as they rose from mid-table to finish sixth and quality for the Europa League.

Pochettino ‘to quit’ Chelsea?

It has been widely reported in recent months that Pochettino‘s future will be discussed at the end of the season and the head coach’s hand has been strengthened by Chelsea’s strong end to the season.

Earlier this month, Pochettino fuelled exit speculation by admitting it would not be the “end of the world” if he leaves Chelsea.

“If we are happy then it’s perfect, but it’s not only if the owners are happy because you need to ask us also because maybe we are not happy and we need to split,” Pochettino said.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League team of the season features Arsenal trio but no Saka or Odegaard

👉 The F365 pre-season predictions revisited: How wrong we were about Man Utd…

👉 The F365 Expectations Table ranks every Premier League club from Aston Villa to Man Utd

“It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say I am going to leave. It’s two parts if they make a decision and it’s not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

“Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end it’s not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world.”

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Will Mauricio Pochettino leave Chelsea this summer? Join the debate here

A report from talkSPORT claims ‘Pochettino will consider quitting Chelsea if he is not given a greater say in the club’s transfer policy’ and two potential replacements have been ‘sounded out’.

‘The Argentine, whose contract expires next summer, is due to meet with co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali this week to review the season and discuss the Blues’ summer plans. ‘As previously reported by talkSPORT, Pochettino was frustrated at his lack of input in recruitment during the last two transfer windows. ‘He also wants to keep Conor Gallagher, but Boehly and Eghbali are open to offers for the England midfielder to help balance PSR restrictions. ‘Pochettino has previously stated that he is in the dark on his Stamford Bridge future but hopes to clear the air when he meets with the club’s owners to plan for next season. ‘With the Argentine’s future in the balance, Chelsea have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of contenders for the Stamford Bridge hotseat. ‘Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim have both been sounded out. Club chiefs are believed to have contacted the representatives of both coaches in recent weeks.’

READ NEXT: Guardiola and Arteta miss out on the big prize in our bumper end-of-season manager rankings

