Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has pointed the blame at predecessors Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter for the flat atmosphere at Stamford Bridge this season.

With Pochettino’s side currently ninth in the Premier League table, 12 points off the Champions League qualification spots, the Chelsea fans have had little to shout about this season.

The mood at Stamford Bridge was recently summed up by former Chelsea star Pat Nevin, who likened the stadium to a “mausoleum on a rainy Monday” on a matchday.

The club have largely underachieved since Todd Boehly’s takeover in the summer of 2022, with Chelsea finishing a lowly 12th in the Premier League last term.

Tuchel and Potter were sacked in September and April respectively over the course of a tumultuous campaign, with former midfielder Frank Lampard taking charge on an interim basis until the end of the season as Chelsea won just one of their final 12 league games.

Ahead of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Middlesbrough on Tuesday – arguably his most important match on charge of the club to date – Pochettino argued that the poor atmosphere this season has been a hangover of last year under Tuchel and Potter.

According to The Sun, he said: “We are paying now [for] the effect of [the last] 18 months.

“We have been here for six months and sometimes, for us, it is difficult to appreciate or to compare.

“We arrived this season and it is only six months. It is true we are getting better results now. But the disappointment for the fans is coming from behind and last season.

“Now people can give their opinion about this, maybe it is a little bit more flat and not good, because maybe it has been disappointing for a long period.

“But in how we feel, Stamford Bridge is very good.

“In a few periods in some games, like Brentford or Nottingham Forest, the energy was really down because the team didn’t engage the fans. That is our mistake.

“But in the rest of the games — Arsenal, City, Brighton, Liverpool — the fans were really good.”

Pochettino’s comments come after former Chelsea captain John Terry called for the Argentine to be given time – despite admitting the club are currently “a long way off” the Premier League’s pacesetters.

He said: “Unfortunately, Chelsea are a little bit off it at the moment, but given time [they will improve].

The manager needs time. Poch is a great manager, I’ve seen him work on a daily basis.

“We are a young squad of players as well, but we are a long way off of the likes of Man City and Liverpool at the moment.”