According to ex-Everton CEO Keith Wyness, Chelsea’s points deduction for the ‘biggest breach’ of Profit and Sustainability rules ‘so far is ‘coming’ this year.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have already been docked points for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules and Chelsea are at risk of the same fate.

Another points deduction?

Under current regulations, Premier League clubs are only allowed to lose £105m over three years. Chelsea have yet to submit their accounts for the 2023/24 season, but the previous two years leave them with a combined loss of £211.5m.

Manchester City are also in hot water at the moment and Wyness believes “expulsion” from the Premier League would be “on the table” if they are found guilty of their 115 charges for allegedly breaching Financial Fair play rules.

Speaking on Chelsea’s situation, Wyness suggested a points deduction is ‘coming’ and “there is no way out of this one” for the Big Six club.

“I think this time next year, we’re going to be sitting here discussing the Chelsea rule breach,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“I don’t think the Premier League have left themselves anywhere else to go but a serious points deduction.

“I think Chelsea could have had the biggest breach so far – unless there is some very clever engineering done in the transfer market, but I think it will be very hard to do.

“Listen, don’t underestimate Todd Boehly and his ability and connections with Saudi Arabia.

“There is a lot of connections between Saudi and his investment group to try and pull something out of the fire, but I feel there is no way out of this one for Chelsea.

“This time next year, we’ll be talking about unhappy Chelsea fans. There will be a lot more documents from the Everton and Nottingham Forest cases setting up precedents for how these things are going to be handled. It won’t be pleasant reading for Chelsea.”

“It’ll happen around Christmas time…”

Wyness has also indicated that Chelsea will learn the verdict during the midway point of the 2024/25 campaign.

“I think it will happen mid-season for Chelsea if they are in breach for the 2023-24 season,” Wyness said via Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast.

“The Premier League will have seen the problems they have created and will be keen to expedite things as well as they can.

“I think if something is to happen at Chelsea, it’ll happen around Christmas time. That would be the right time to get this stuff resolved.

“It will be pretty clear by June where things are, and the numbers should be filed. Chelsea will then have to face the music.”

The sale of one or two pricey assets would ease Chelsea’s issues and Cole Palmer has been heavily linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in recent days.

Palmer has been sensational for the Blues in his debut season since leaving boyhood club Man City in a deal worth around £42.5m.

