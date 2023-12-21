Chelsea in ‘pole position’ as ‘decisive steps taken’ to beat Juventus to Man Utd conqueror

Chelsea have ‘taken decisive steps’ to move into ‘pole position’ to sign FC Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji.

Bardghji has become a key part of the Danish side this season, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances from the right wing.

The 18-year-old has also caught the eye in the Champions League, and came off the bench against Manchester United to score the winner in the 4-3 victory over the Red Devils.

90min claimed earlier this week that Chelsea are ‘long-term admirers’ of the forward and ‘will look to reach an agreement with Copenhagen immediately but with the forward making the move to west London at the end of the season’.

That report claimed the Blues face ‘significant competition’ from their rivals, with Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, Man Utd, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all mentioned, while Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Napoli are also said to be ‘interested’.

Denmark outlet BT (via Sport Witness) now claim ‘interest from Chelsea should be massive’ as they have been following him for years, adding that Copenhagen are hoping the Sweden U21 international’s sale can be a new club-record, surpassing the 150m kroner [€20.1m] earned from Victor Kristiansen’s move to Leicester City last January.

It’s ‘not unthinkable’ for Bardghji to become the most expensive sale in the Danish league, a record currently held by Ernest Nuamah, who was sold to Lyon for 187m kroner [€25m] earlier this year.

Tutto Juve have confirmed interest from Juventus, but insist Chelsea are ‘in pole position’ having ‘taken the most decisive steps’ to sign the teenager.

It’s thought the Blues could complete a deal for Bardghji in January before sending him back to Copenhagen on loan for the remainder of the season, but Mauricio Pochettino also wants signings to make an immediate impact.

He said: “After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement.

“That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season.

“We need to be more aggressive. Then it’s a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do.”

