Chelsea a ‘possible option’ for Man Utd outcast eating out of a ‘lunch box’

Jadon Sancho has been made to train away from the first team squad at Man Utd.

Jadon Sancho is currently eating out of a ‘lunch box’ at Manchester United and could be provided an escape route by Chelsea, according to reports.

Sancho was left out of the squad for United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3, after which Erik ten Hag clarified: “On his performance in training, we didn’t select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United.”

The England international disputed his manager’s claim on social media and hasn’t played a game since, having been jettisoned from first team training, and forced to use the academy facilities, as he has refused to apologise.

The Athletic has revealed the details of Sancho’s exile form the first team, revealing he’s forced to eat his food from a ‘lunch box’ on his own.

The report states:

‘Sancho is not allowed in the senior facilities, so has parked his car near the academy building and got ready there before going out to adjacent pitches. While changing into training gear, he has to lock himself inside the academy dressing room owing to safeguarding directives, ensuring he does not inadvertently mix with any underage players. ‘He is also prohibited from using the first-team canteen. Instead, his food is brought to him in a lunch box across the walkway, which is lined by a mural listing all the players to have graduated from the academy to senior football.’

Despite a video clip summit between Ten Hag and Sancho a week after their public spat, their appears to be no way back for the winger, who is still yet to apologise to his manager. And thus, a January exit looks inevitable.

The Athletic claim ‘Saudi Arabian clubs were made aware of Sancho’s availability before their summer market closed, but the player and his representatives did not entertain any late move’.

United had slapped a £65m price tag on Sancho, but a loan move may now also be an option.

Saudi Arabia remains the ‘most plausible’ option due to Sancho’s wages – he currently earns £200,000 per week.

His previous club Borussia Dortmund, who have been among the teams linked, couldn’t get near that figure, and despite contact, aren’t interested in a January move in any case. They know all about Sancho’s oversleeping and poor timekeeping.

Juventus have also been linked but according to The Athletic ‘some in the industry believe Sancho’s connections to London, the city he grew up in, make Chelsea a possible option’.

The Blues already have Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke as wingers for Mauricio Pochettino to call upon, while the return of Christopher Nkunku in January will provide the Argentinian boss with a further option.

