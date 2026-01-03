According to reports, Chelsea are ‘preparing’ a huge investment to sign Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, while they also want Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali.

Chelsea are currently working on appointing a replacement for former head coach Enzo Maresca, with it heavily reported that current Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is leading the race to be their next manager.

However, the Blues are likely to also be working on potential signings for this window and the summer, with reports indicating that they have their eyes on a couple of Premier League standouts.

Firstly, a report from Football Insider says they have ‘set their sights’ on landing Newcastle star Tonali, who has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Newcastle may face a fight to keep Tonali this year as he is also being linked with Serie A giants Juventus, who are said to have made him their ‘top target’.

READ: Chelsea beat Liverpool to ‘best player of his age in South America’ with five deals worth more than £56m confirmed



Regarding Chelsea’s interest, Football Insider claims they are ‘closely monitoring’ Tonali as a potential replacement for Andrey Santos, who joined the Blues for around £18m.

The report adds:

‘Sources say Chelsea are interested in Tonali for the summer of 2026 rather than in the current January transfer window. Chelsea’s interest in Tonali comes as they aim to bolster their options, amid concerns about the depth behind their current trio of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. ‘Behind their midfield three, there is a feeling that the current option Andrey Santos could be improved upon, while Romeo Lavia’s injuries are a major concern. As a result, Tonali has emerged as a key contender given his Premier League experience, while he has been at the top of his game so far this season.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea: Rosenior deal ‘could fall through’ on one ‘extraordinary’ condition as he makes request

* Alan Shearer slams ‘bonkers’ Chelsea as he reveals ‘big question’ with Liam Rosenior appointment

* Premier League player power rankings: Van Dijk climbs as Gabriel returns, Ekitike drops

Rogers, meanwhile, has been mooted as a potential long-term target for Chelsea and a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are ‘preparing a 150 million euro (£130m) investment’.

The report explains: ‘Chelsea are planning a stratospheric €150 million investment to sign Morgan Rogers. The Aston Villa striker has become London’s most coveted target in a move that aims to make a statement.

‘The sporting management believes the attacking midfielder possesses the necessary flair to transform their attack, leveraging his ability to punish defences from the centre or the left wing. This is not just a passing interest, but a top priority that is already an open secret among the most influential figures.’