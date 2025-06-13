Chelsea’s summer spending looks set to continue with Benfica defender Tomas Araujo reportedly identified as a key transfer target.

The London club have already spent close to £100m this summer as the likes of Liam Delap and Estevao Willian have joined but it would appear they have no intention to end there as Enzo Maresca seeks to further strengthen his squad.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Benfica are preparing for an “attack” from Chelsea who are interested in centre-back Tomas Araujo.

The 23-year-old has been at the club since 2019 having joined the youth academy and made his first team debut in December 2021 before going on loan to Gil Vicente for the 2022-23 season.

Returning to his parent club, the 6ft 2’ defender has become an important part of Bruno Lage’s side, starting 28 times in the league this past season.

The 23-year-old signed a new deal in November but it came with a release clause inserted, valued at £67m. Chelsea are now reportedly interested in taking up that option to strengthen their backline.

Chelsea currently have seven CBs on the books in Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino and summer arrival Mamadou Sarr.

Having strengthened with the likes of Delap up front, Chelsea are looking to improve a defensive unit that kept 11 clean sheets in the league last season, only the seventh-best in the division.

However, the London side rarely conceded more than a goal a game, averaging 1.1 per match which puts them joint-second with Liverpool. Only Arsenal conceded fewer on average.

If Chelsea do activate the release clause, it will be the second option they have taken this summer having purchased Delap from Ipswich for £30m.

The English striker only moved to Portman Road last summer but had a clause in his contract making him available for a cut price should Ipswich go down.

As well as Delap and Sarr, Chelsea have signed Dario Essugo from Sporting, Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle, Mike Penders from Genk and Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.